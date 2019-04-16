Larsa Pippen Spills Out Of Tiny Black Bikini Top In New Instagram Photo

Like a lot of celebrities do this time of year, Larsa Pippen is enjoying herself at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, and has been sharing the evidence of that with her Instagram fans. On Monday, the former Real Housewives of Miami star took to the popular social media platform to post a sizzling snapshot of herself in her festival outfit, which showcased her sexy bikini body.

In the photo in question, the 44-year-old reality TV star, who is friends with the Kardashian sisters, is wearing a tiny black triangle bikini top that ties around her neck, accentuating her curvaceous cleavage. Pippen teamed her sultry top with a high-rise jean skirt that sits above her bellybutton, helping define her hourglass figure by highlighting her slender waistline compared to her wide hips, as well as incredibly toned abs.

The mother-of-four wore her skimpy outfit to the Revolve party during the opening weekend of the Coachella music festival, as she indicated via tags she included in her post. Completing her look, she wore her dyed blonde hair in braids that cascade over her shoulder and all the way down to her hips. She wore a stylish black and plastic visor on her head, possibly to help protect her eyes and face from the sun during the bright California day.

Pippen is playfully touching her hair with her long pink nails as she shoots an intense gaze at the camera while puckering her lips slightly in a seductive way. In addition, she is standing with one leg propped to the side in a pose that helps accentuate her flawless physique.

The post, which Pippen shared with her 1.7 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 18,300 likes and over 260 comments in under a day of having been posted, at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the reality TV star took to the comments section to praise her youthful body and share their admiration for her.

“Looking 25 sis,” one user offered.

“She’s 44 living her best life and she looks really good‼️‼️‼️” another one chimed in.

As The Inquisitr has previously pointed out, Pippen is no stranger to sharing snapshots of herself online while dressed scantily. This has helped her gain a massive following as she often uses her Instagram to post revealing pictures. But before the world of social media, Pippen had already gained public attention for her reality show stint and marriage to NBA legend Scottie Pippen, though the two recently announced that they were splitting up.