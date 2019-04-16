Chanel West Coast Shows Off Cleavage In Sexy White Bikini

It seemed to be a great weekend number one at Coachella for Chanel West Coast!

As The Inquisitr shared earlier this week, the stunner shared a ton of photos from her time at the fest — including one in a sexy red bikini paired with a see-through dress on top. In addition, the model also shared a ton of videos on her Instagram stories, including one with a teal bikini top and high-waisted bottoms.

And even though the first weekend of Coachella is finished, Chanel is still sharing photos of her outfits — much to the delight of her fans. In her most recent photo, the reality star stuns fans in yet another different outfit from the festival. In this sultry look, West Coast shows off her amazing figure in a skimpy white bikini top, showing off ample amounts of cleavage to fans.

On the bottom, the model dons a pair of white bikini bottoms with pink rhinestones all over. Also on display are Chanel’s incredible abs and toned legs as she leaves very little to the imagination in the sexy little number. On top, the 30-year-old dons a see-through kimono that is white and green in color, and she completes her look with a pair of brown boots.

Chanel had a little bit of fun with her hair in this particular image, dyeing it teal blue for the look. And it’s safe to say that her fans love the new image, and it’s already earned Chanel a ton of attention including 38,000 likes as well as 300-plus comments. While most fans commented on the post to let Chanel know how amazing she looks, countless other followers compared her look to that of a mermaid.

“Luvin the mermaid colors,” one follower wrote.

“Like if you think Chanel should be performing at Coachella!”

“Gawwww could you be more perfect?!” another commented.

And while Chanel may be one of the most popular celebrities of her generation, she did recently share that there are a few downsides that come with fame. As The Inquisitr shared last week, the social media sensation told reporters that she had a little bit of trouble with fans who flood her DMs with crazy messages. The singer says that she’s seen some “crazy sh**” in some messages, and there was one point where she actually stopped reading messages because of the NSFW things that people were saying to her.

“The couple first times I did, there were so many nasty messages. A bunch of guys just saying crazy sh**.”

But now she explained that she does read the messages — but for a good reason.

“I have to check them all because I also have fans and I also have a lot of people who say nice things and post about my music,” the model explains. “So, I have to, unfortunately, go through a sh*t ton of horrible messages to find the good ways.”

Hopefully, fans can catch Chanel at Coachella weekend two.