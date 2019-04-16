‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Mariah Disturbed Over Message

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, April 17 bring a disturbing detail for Mariah. Plus, Cane and Billy both separately make plans for the future, but will Lily and Victoria appreciate their hard work?

Cane (Daniel Goddard) makes a plan for the future, according to SheKnows Soaps. He shocked Billy (Jason Thompson) by apologizing and accepting responsibility for ruining his own marriage, and then he got some tough advice from Traci (Beth Maitland). She told him to work on himself first before he could realistically work on his marriage.

While Cane seems willing to dig deep and make some changes to himself, Lily (Christel Khalil) is coming home from prison soon, and he wants to start things off right, so he works to create a unique spa atmosphere in their home for her homecoming. Even though things aren’t great between them, Cane has hope that Lily will forgive him and move forward with making things right again. They’ve survived infidelity before, and Cane, at least, believes they can do it again. While Lily seems finished with their relationship, Cane isn’t going down without a fight.

Meanwhile, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) gets a disturbing message. Things are going well for her right now both professionally and personally. Mariah and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) are going strong, and at GC Buzz, Mariah has hit her stride. She’s happy, but things cannot stay that way for long. Being on TV so often may call out the crazies, or this message could have something to do with Tessa. No matter what the source, Mariah’s perfect little life won’t stay that way for long once she figures out what is going on.

Billy wants to make #Villy official! ???? Do you think he should propose? #YR pic.twitter.com/Xnteso9FHN — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 15, 2019

It’s possible that the message is a tip about something in Genoa City. Perhaps somebody will tell her anonymously about who attacked Lola (Sasha Calle), or maybe it is something else.

Finally, Billy (Jason Thompson) pops the question. Sure, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) wants to take things slowly after the harrowing year she’s had, but that doesn’t work for Billy. Things are going well, and he’s anxious to lock it down. According to The Inquisitr, Billy will set up a special evening at Victoria’s, and during it, she’s reminded of all the reasons she fell in love with him in the first place.

The nostalgia, however, may not be enough to get Victoria to agree after she repeatedly warned Billy to take his time. However, if she does end up saying yes, spoilers reveal that family drama may keep these two apart and ruin their new chance at love together. Victor (Eric Braeden) has something brewing. Plus, Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) are also working to tear up Billy’s family legacy.