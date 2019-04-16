Cher Calls Donald Trump A ‘Thug’ After He Claims That The Two Share Common Ground

Cher had expressed concern about 'sanctuary cities' being able to handle immigrants.

Music icon Cher called President Donald Trump a “thug” and a “lizard brain” on Tuesday, after the president had claimed that the two share common ground when it comes to immigration, Fox News reports.

The singer, who has been an outspoken liberal her entire career, attempted to deflect praise from the 45th president, following a tweet of his own in which he claimed that he and the singer are on the same page about immigration. In her tweet, Cher clarified her feelings on the matter, and made it clear that she in no way supports Donald Trump or his immigration policies.

Trump’s Threats To “Sanctuary Cities”

Trump has made illegal immigration a focal point of his presidency, and his efforts to curtail it have largely been unsuccessful. Last week, a frustrated Trump suggested that he might simply “dump” illegal immigrants in “sanctuary cities” — that is, cities across the country, many of which are in California, in which authorities won’t cooperate with immigration officials in enforcing immigration policies or turning in illegal immigrants to authorities.

As NPR reports, whether or not Trump intended this as an act of political retribution depends on whom you ask.

What Cher Originally Said

On Sunday, Cher (real name Cherilyn Sarkisian) tweeted that her city, Los Angeles, should focus as much as possible on its 50,000 homeless people, many of whom are veterans, before trying to consider what to do with illegal immigrants.

“I Understand Helping struggling Immigrants,but MY CITY (Los Angeles) ISNT TAKING CARE OF ITS OWN.WHAT ABOUT THE 50,000+????????Citizens WHO LIVE ON THE STREETS.”

How Trump Took It

As The Daily Caller reports, Trump praised Cher for basically being on the same page as him when it comes to illegal immigration. Trump quoted the tweet, and added the caption, “I agree with Cher!”

That, in turn brought an intense backlash, with Trump opponents dragging Cher for supposedly being on the president’s side when it comes to immigration.

Cher Responds

On Tuesday, Cher made it clear in a series of tweets that, though Trump may have jumped on one thing she said and taken it as the two of them sharing common ground, she has absolutely no love for the president.

“I AGREE… THAT DEMS STILL DONT GET,THEY’RE PLAYING POLITICS,& trump’s PLAYING

BUTCHER YOUR ENEMIES& CREATE CONSTANT MAYHEM. HE’S IGNORANT THUG WITH LIZARD BRAIN THAT GUARANTEES HIS SURVIVAL ABOVE ALL ELSE.”

She also posted, in a follow-up tweet, about having been confused about why so many people could jump to the conclusion that she is on Trump’s side, considering all of her statements and advocacy in the past for liberal causes, saying she “felt misunderstood.”