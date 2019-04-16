‘This Is Us’ Star Justin Hartley Buys $4.65M Stunning ‘Modern Farmhouse’

This Is Us actor Justin Hartley just purchased what is being called a “modern farmhouse” in Encino, California with his wife, actress Chrishell Stause. The price? A cool $4.65M.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the actor and Stause purchased the newly built home in Encino, California, which boasts almost 7,000 square feet of living space. and elegant interior and exterior living spaces.

The private and gated community is home to the luxurious abode, which the Times reports boasts not only a temperature-controlled wine room but a luxurious kitchen area as well. Also included in the home are a high-tech media room, a dining room, a butler’s pantry, six bedrooms, and eight bathrooms reported SF Gate.

There’s also an office where Hartley can work on his scripts for upcoming movie projects and Season 4 of This Is Us and a home theater to unwind in with family and friends. The Los Angeles Times showed readers the interior of the stunning home in a slideshow.

Hartley’s star continues to rise. He is currently starring in the film Little, alongside Regina Hall and Issa Rae where he plays “hot teacher” Gary (Mr.) Marshall, an educator whom 13-year-old Jordan Sanders has a crush on. Sanders is portrayed as an adult by Regina Hall and as a 13-year-old by Marsai Martin.

This Is Us fans continue to root for the actor, who has cultivated quite a fan base throughout his many years in the entertainment business. Hartley worked on the soap operas Passions and The Young & The Restless as well as the television series’ Smallville and Mistresses to name a few of his acting credits.

During Season 3 of This Is Us, viewers were taken on a journey into Kevin’s past as he not only embarked on a new relationship with Zoe (Melanie Liburd) but dove into the secrets of the past of his deceased father Jack by traveling to Vietnam to try and put the pieces together regarding his father’s time as a United States serviceman.

He also found his father’s brother Nicky (Griffin Dunne), whom the family believed had died in Vietnam.

The stress of his uncertain relationship and future with Zoe as well as finding out some unsettling secrets to his father’s past sent the character, who had been sober after battling addiction, back to the bottle.

At the conclusion of This Is Us Season 3, Kevin had attempted sobriety again and attempted to find peace with the decision to let Zoe go. The dealbreaker in their relationship was that she did not want to have children and it was a desire of Kevin’s to have his own family.

This Is Us airs on NBC.