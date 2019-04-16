Demi Rose Becomes Cleopatra, Bares Killer Curves In Risque Outfit For Egyptian-Themed Birthday Bash

The buxom model flaunted her insane body in a barely-there Cleopatra costume at her lavish birthday party in Ascot.

Demi Rose Mawby is not done celebrating her birthday yet. The Instagram sensation turned 24-years-old on March 27, and she’s been keeping the party going ever since.

After initially marking the occasion during her trip to the Dead Sea – where she posed for a sizzling bikini shot on her special day, as covered by The Inquisitr at the time – Demi later toasted her birthday at a swanky London bar upon her return home from the exotic vacation in Israel. Still feeling the party vibe, the English beauty treated herself to yet another birthday bash, throwing a posh Egyptian-theme party for all of her friends, The Daily Mail is reporting.

For her extravagant birthday bash, Demi went all out in a bid to make the evening memorable. The gorgeous model celebrated in style by choosing an opulent Ascot mansion as the venue for her party. In keeping with the Egyptian theme, she transformed herself into a sexy Cleopatra for the night, flaunting her internet-famous curves in a skimpy yet very elaborate costume.

Not one to shy away from showing off her sensational figure in racy attire, Demi bared her killer curves in her fancy party get-up. In a series of photos published today by The Daily Mail, the buxom bombshell sent pulses racing in the barely-there outfit, one that left very little to the imagination.

Ringing in her 24th birthday for a third time, Demi donned a spectacular Cleopatra outfit, showing off her insane body in a head-turning black pleather bra, embellished with green gems and lavish gold detailing. Baring her taut midriff to showcase her chiseled stomach, she swathed her sinuous hips in a black chiffon skirt – one that featured deep slashes along the legs and billowed in the front in luscious pleats. She teamed her costume with a sumptuous black velvet mantle and added height to her petite frame with a pair of elegant Louboutin PVC pumps.

The British model showed major skin in the scanty attire, putting her bountiful curves on full display. Nearly busting out of her tiny bra, Demi unabashedly flashed her slender waistline, strong thighs, and sculpted legs in the daring Cleopatra outfit.

To really get into character, Demi sported flawless Egyptian-style makeup and an eye-catching black wig, which draped down her shoulders, skimming her generous cleavage and further drawing the attention toward her busty assets. She completed her look with a majestic golden headdress and a matching, gem-encrusted choker – one ornate with delicate chains that sprawled all across her perky chest.

The Instagram starlet sent temperatures soaring in the very revealing attire, posing up a storm in a variety of sultry postures. At one point, she hopped onto a billiard table, flaunting her jaw-dropping figure as she looked directly into the camera with a seductive gaze and parted her lips in a provocative manner.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Demi also celebrated her birthday on March 29 when she stepped out for drinks rocking a tighter-than-skin nude minidress, one decorated with black lacy overlay. At the time, the social media sensation showed off her plunging dress in a sweltering photo posted to Instagram.