‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Casting News For The Week Of April 22: Phoebe’s Nanny Returns

The Bold and the Beautiful casting news for the week of April 22 tease that Amelia (Nicola Posener), Phoebe (Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville) and Kelly’s (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman) nanny, will make her appearance. Is Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) on her way back to Los Angeles as well? A mysterious jewelry designer will make his debut, while Maile Brady and Prince Achileas-Andreas of Greece and Denmark are also slated to appear next week.

Monday, April 22

Maile Brady returns as Tiffany, while Prince Achileas-Andreas will play the role of Simon again.

Tiffany and Simon are still hard at work as interns at Forrester Creations, but they may be taking orders from someone new. Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will let Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Hope (Annika Noelle) know that he wants to help revitalize Hope For The Future, per She Knows Soaps.

Of course, he also wants to win Hope’s heart and figures that he needs to spend as much time with her at work. Hope For The Future provides him with the perfect opportunity to get up close and personal with Mrs. Liam Spencer.

Tuesday, April 23 – Amelia Returns From Paris

Nicola Posener reprises her role as Amelia, per Highlight Hollywood.

When Steffy left for Paris, she needed all the help she could get. With two small babies in tow, she asked her nanny Amelia to accompany her on her business trip. However, it seems as if Amelia will return during the week of April 22.

Her mysterious return has many fans questioning her reappearance. They want to know if she will return with both babies or come back with no children at all? Is her return related to the fact that Phoebe is a Logan? The fact that the babies’ nanny is coming back could be a huge clue as to next week’s storyline. Jacqueline MacInnes Wood is still on maternity leave and it’s unlikely that she will be back on screen so soon after the birth of her son.

Friday, April 26

Robert Michael Lee plays the role of a jeweler.

Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) wants to reunite his family and makes an offer to Katie Logan (Heather Tom), per The TV Watercooler. It seems as if Bill may propose to Katie and ask her if they can be a family with Will (Finnegan George) again. It appears as if the jeweler may be on hand to provide Katie with her dream ring.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.