Lucille Ball & Desi Arnaz’ Coachella-Area California Home Available To Rent For Bargain Price Of $500

The 'I Love Lucy' stars were longtime residents of the Indian Wells area before their divorce in 1960.

I Love Lucy fans can now get an inside look at the former real-life digs of stars Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. The California home that Lucille Ball once shared with her bandleader husband is now available for rent on rental site Vrbo, according to Mental Floss.

The I Love Lucy stars shared the home, located about three hours east of Los Angeles in Indian Wells, during the height of their 1950s sitcom and until their divorce in 1960 after 20 years of marriage. The 2,400-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bathroom home was remodeled in 2012 in a “vintage mid-century modern” style and is currently owned by an interior designer. The home’s three bedrooms each include a king-sized bed, as well as an en suite bathroom complete with a sunken Roman tub.

The property, which sits just five miles from Coachella Valley — the site of the iconic music festival — boasts an outdoor patio with a fireplace and a supersized pool with a swim-up bar and mountain views. The best part? The home can be rented starting at a mere $500 per night if rented for an entire week, per the listing on Vrbo.

In addition to the Indian Wells home, die-hard I Love Lucy fans can rent Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz’ former vacation house in nearby Palm Springs, Apartment Therapy reports. The lavish vacation home can be rented from between $690 and $1,675 per night.

Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz were so intertwined with the Indian Wells area that in 1957, Desi built the first hotel in the town. The first hotel in Indian Wells was Desi Arnaz’ Western Hills Hotel, but it has since been expanded and renamed the Indian Wells Resort Hotel. In 2016, Arnaz was honored at the hotel’s 60th anniversary celebration with a dedication of a patio in honor of the late I Love Lucy star. The patio, called “Desi’s Deck,” features a brass plaque with the inscription “Dedicated to Desi Arnaz for his vision as a Founding Member and Director of Indian Wells Country Club on the 60th Anniversary of the club,” per The Desert Sun.

Ball and Arnaz became television’s biggest stars when I Love Lucy debuted in 1951. The real-life couple played Lucy and Ricky Ricardo on the CBS sitcom, which ended its six-season run in 1957. Desi went on to helm Desilu Studios, which produced mega-hits such as The Andy Griffith Show and Star Trek, while Lucille continued acting on shows with pal Vivian Vance, including The Lucy Show and Here’s Lucy.

Desi Arnaz died in 1986 at age 69 and Lucille Ball died three years later, in 1989, at age 77.