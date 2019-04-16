Hannah Palmer Stuns In See Through Bikini At Coachella

Coachella is known its out-there outfits, and Hannah Palmer, a Maxim model, did not disappoint. The 20-year-old Instagram model flaunted her body in a series of sparkling or see-through lingerie sets.

The model, who is no stranger to sharing revealing shots of herself, took some snaps of her outfits at Coachella to share with her nearly 600,000 followers.

In the first snap, captioned “day 3,” Palmer rocked a bikini lingerie set from the Australian company Her Pony The Label. Her hair was straightened and she accessorized with large hoop earrings.

The top was the Arabella bralette and retails for around $80. It sports intricate embroidery with a scalloped edge and “hand sewn blue beaded and silver bell tassel detailing.” Palmer paired it with the Arabella embroidered sheer boop skirt, which retails for around $45.

The palm trees and a beautiful blue sky frame the background.

In a second snap of the outfit, Palmer made sure to turn around so show off her pert posterior and looked over her shoulder for the sultry snap.

In another picture, she wears a similar bralette, though in pink with sequined stars on the front. Covering her bikini bottom is a sheer wrap skirt. The model styled her blonde hair in loose waves, and she sported body jewelry across her décolletage. To complete her outfit, she wore white cowboy boots and a white and pink Adidas mini backpack.

The snap earned high praise, with nearly 44,000 likes.

She appeared to be having fun in the snaps, as she posed with two friends in the second shot. These friends were similarly attired, with one wearing a grey bikini and the second wearing black lace panties with a cobra bralette.

The young model was featured on Maxim and spoke about her secret talent.

“Secret talent? I would say… something that only the closest people in my life know about me is that I can twist my arm all the way around! A full 360 degrees.”

She also discussed more serious topics, like her hopes for the future and philanthropic dreams.

“My dream is to open up my own business in the beauty industry that helps homeless women and women in shelters feel beautiful again… Seeing somebody feel beautiful and confident again when the world keeps knocking them down is just so empowering. As women I think this is one of the most amazing gifts we could give each other!”

Palmer actually has a slight background in the area; she has studied at the Penrose Academy beauty school in Phoenix, Arizona.