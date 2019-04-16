Kelly Clarkson Shows Off Weight Loss In Stunning Behind-The-Scenes Photos From ‘The Voice’

Kelly's looking stunning as ever after dropping nearly 40 pounds.

Kelly Clarkson may be one of the busiest moms in music right now as a coach on Season 16 of The Voice, upcoming talk show host, a voice in the new movie Ugly Dolls, and having recently wrapped her “The Meaning of Life” tour, but it seems like the star is loving her busy schedule, as her happiness is most definitely showing.

Clarkson looked happier and healthier than ever in a new snap posted to her Instagram account on April 15 which showed her smiling from ear to ear in a figure-hugging black-and-white dress while backstage at the NBC singing competition.

The “Love So Soft” singer stunned fans, as she appeared to be showing off a slimmer figure in the houndstooth pattern ensemble with black mesh across the chest and arms. Kelly and her style team paired the dress with a pair of platform black heels and a wraparound bangle on her left arm.

Many fans were quick to comment on how gorgeous the star looked in the behind-the-scenes upload, with several of the mom-of-two’s followers pointing out that she appears to have lost even more weight after opening up about dropping a very impressive 37 pounds last year by making changes to her diet due to an autoimmune disease.

“Damn how did she [lose] her weight?” one fan asked after seeing Clarkson – who looks stunning at any size – posing in her dressing room backstage at the NBC show. Another wrote, “Looks like Kelly just [lost] weight. What you all think does she look sexy as hell eh!”

“Okay Kelly!!! I see you girl!!! Dropping that weight!!! Yassss!” a third said.

“Absolutely gorgeous and extremely talented,” another then wrote in the comments section of the star’s April 15 upload, while another comment read, “Is it ok to use CLASSY and BABE and WOW all in the same sentence?”

Cindy Ord / Getty Images for SiriusXM

Last year, the mom-of-two opened up about how she dropped close to 40 pounds without even hitting the gym.

Per E! News, Kelly credited Steven Gundry’s book The Plant Paradox: The Hidden Dangers in ‘Healthy’ Foods That Cause Disease and Weight Gain as the big secret behind her impressive weight loss.

Speaking on Today, Clarkson admitted that all the advice in the book “worked wonderfully” for her, but also revealed that losing the weight was actually just a byproduct for her because her main aim was to help with her autoimmune disease.

“Here’s the best part, ya’ll, it’s not even the weight – I mean, I know the industry loves the weight gone, but I mean, for me, it wasn’t really the weight,” she shared. “For me it was like, I’m not on my medicine anymore.”

Kelly — who The Inquisitr recently reported shared the hilarious insult her 4-year-old daughter River Rose gave her after seeing her perform — then joked about how she didn’t even work out to aid the weight loss, playfully teasing, “I do wine instead.”