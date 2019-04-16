Wednesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Flo Confesses To Shauna

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, April 17, reveal that Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) will flip out when she finds out what her daughter has been up to. The mother of one will be shocked when Florence Fulton Logan (Katrina Bowden) makes a full confession that will blow her away.

When Shauna flew to Los Angeles, she initially thought that she was going to try and convince her daughter not to find out about her father. At the time, she strongly believed that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) was Flo’s father, and she did not want him in her child’s life. Much to her surprise, the DNA test proved that Storm Logan (William DeVry) was Flo’s dad, and she described him as a sweet man. Little did she know that Flo’s paternity would turn out to be the least of her worries.

When Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) told her family who Flo was, she welcomed her to the family. She then went on to thank Flo for giving her daughter to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) to adopt. Shauna was stunned. She knew that Flo had not been pregnant and could not understand what Hope was saying. She was completely confused and put Flo in an awkward position, per The Inquisitr.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Shauna demands that Flo tell everyone the truth about not ever having been pregnant. pic.twitter.com/ObnWgyXABl — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 16, 2019

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Shauna will demand the truth. She wants Flo to tell everyone that she was never pregnant. The B&B promo via Twitter shows that Shauna will ask Flo why she’s telling everyone she was pregnant when she wasn’t. However, Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) will come to Flo’s defense. He believes Flo and will declare that “she wouldn’t lie about something like that.”

It seems as if Flo will ask for some privacy. She will ask her mother to go along with her lie before explaining the predicament she has gotten herself into. Flo will finally make a full confession and tell Shauna that she passed off Hope’s baby as her own after Dr. Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) switched infants.

Per She Knows Soaps, Shauna will be shocked that her daughter is capable of such a crime. The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler video shows that she will blast Flo.

“You stole her baby!”

While Shauna may want to do the right thing and tell Hope, she also wants to protect Flo. Watch Shauna do damage control before the devastating truth comes out.

