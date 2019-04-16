Is ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Ryan Edwards Headed For A Divorce From Wife Mackenzie Standifer?

Will they stay together, despite his ongoing issues?

Ryan Edwards was released from jail on Monday and already, rumors are swirling with regard to a potential split between the Teen Mom OG star and his wife of just under two years, Mackenzie Standifer.

On April 16, Radar Online shared a report in which an insider suggested that Edwards, despite having been away from Standifer and their family for the past few months, was hoping to spend some time away from Standifer in the coming weeks.

“Ryan told Mackenzie, ‘The first thing I want to do is… I need a little time to be by myself,'” a source explained to the outlet. “He’s had no private time at all.”

As fans well know, Edwards and Standifer got married in May 2017 and welcomed their first child together at the end of last year. However, because Edwards was treating his substance abuse in rehab at the time of the child’s birth, he was not present when Standifer went into labor.

Although Edwards has been away from his family quite a lot over the past several months, the Radar Online insider said that his wife was actually understanding about his desire to have some alone time. That said, Standifer also told Edwards that after caring for her kids by herself for the past three months, she is ready to have Edwards come home and help out.

In addition to the 6-month-old son they share, Jagger Ryan, Standifer is also mom to 4-year-old Hudson, who she shares with her former husband, Zachary Stephens. Meanwhile, Edwards shares 10-year-old Bentley with ex-girlfriend Maci Bookout.

As for what Edwards will be doing during his “private time,” the insider said he wants to enjoy nature and spend some time by himself in the woods. He’s also said to be hoping for some time alone on his motorcycle.

Prior to Edwards’ release from jail on Monday, a different source told Radar Online that Edwards’ wife was “more relaxed” when he was incarcerated. As the insider explained, those around Standifer had taken notice that she was more like her “old self” and more “down to earth” when she wasn’t having to worry about Edwards all the time.

“Hopefully she doesn’t go back to being overprotective and antisocial when he comes home,” the source added.

A new season of Teen Mom OG is currently in production, with Edwards and Standifer included, and expected to air on MTV sometime later this year.