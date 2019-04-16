‘This Is Us’ Lead Actor Headed To Amazon’s ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

One of the leads of ABC’s smash This Is Us is heading to Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. What will this mean for their role on the series, which recently wrapped its third season?

Fans won’t have to worry as Sterling K. Brown, who plays Randall Pearson, will only appear in a recurring role on the award-winning Amazon series in a character created specifically for him.

Deadline reported that Brown announced the news in an Instagram video. He thanked the show’s creator and Executive Producer Amy Sherman-Palladino and Executive Producer Daniel Palladino for writing a new role specifically for him. The site also reported the actor will appear in a storyline that will encompass three episodes at this time.

Brown claimed in the video that he was planning to head east to work on the series, stating, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, maybe you’ve heard of it.”

The actor then revealed his excitement at having the chance to work with the show’s lead actress, Rachel Brosnahan.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has won four Emmy awards thus far. The show scored big in 2018 with nods for Comedy Series, Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, and Casting for a Comedy Series.

Brown is no stranger to the awards game. He has scored 12 awards thus far for his acting work, including nods from the Black Reel Awards, the Critics Choice Television Awards, the Gold Derby Awards, the Golden Globe Awards, the NAACP Image Awards, the Emmy Awards, the OFTA Television Awards, and the SAG Awards.

Following Brown’s post, his This is Us co-stars applauded his temporary switch to another series. The actor’s on-screen sister Chrissy Metz, who plays Kate on This Is Us, heaped praise on Brown stating, “Oooh yes!” as did his on-screen mother Mandy Moore, who portrays Rebecca Pearson.

NBC’s This Is Us ended with a series of questions regarding the future of the Pearson clan.

One of the biggest and most pressing of the season was if the marriage between Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) and Randall would survive after it appeared their individual dreams for the future did not mesh with each other. Randall made a career shift to become a city councilman in Philadelphia, hours away from the New Jersey home the couple shared with their three children. Beth, after being laid off from her job, realized she wanted to return to her first love – dancing – and began teaching at a local studio.

As the Season 3 of the series came to a close, Beth and Randall packed up their home and took their three children to live in Philadelphia so he could be closer to his constituents. Beth purchased a dance studio to run on her own, fulfilling yet another dream.

The season concluded with a flash-forward episode where it was revealed that Rebecca appeared to be ill, and the family gathered to visit her at the home of Randall’s brother Kevin (Justin Hartley).

This Is Us airs on NBC.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel streams on Amazon Prime Video.