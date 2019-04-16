Braless Model Jazmyne Wardell Flashes Major Underboob On Instagram

Australian model, Jazmyne Wardell is gaining popularity.

On April 16, the bronzed sensation took to Instagram for an eye-popping selfie. A scarlet red dress is hugging this model’s every curve, although a marked exposure of skin almost gives her outfit a two-piece feel. Jazmyne is flaunting some major underboob (and it doesn’t seem accidental).

Beachy, icy-blonde waves hang below Wardell’s shoulders. Dark brows and pink lips finish the look. Void of accessories or additional distractions, there’s no denying what this model is using as the focal point. While Wardell is braless, there’s no lack of support from her 114,000 followers. In fact, one seems to feel Jazmyne’s modest following to be unjustified.

“If there was justice on Instagram you would have 10 million followers. Beautiful in every way”

Racking up the followers as a bikini model can happen fairly quickly. On April 11, The Inquisitr reported fellow model, Isa Vegas gaining 100,000 followers in just two days. The trick appears to lie in showing as much skin as possible and ensuring that cleavage, above all, takes center stage. Between her string bikini snaps, kneeled poses, and rear-flaunting photos, Jazmyne seems to be doing all the right things. She also isn’t above posing with other girls – something about duo acts proves especially popular on Instagram.

Jazmyne isn’t just about the itsy-bitsy swimsuits. As an ASN-sponsored athlete, there’s a fitness element to this girl that is nothing short of impressive. From her abs to her frequent sneaker donning, Wardell comes with as much fitspo as she does sex appeal. Her April 14 update didn’t deny fans their underboob quota, but the setting was a sports-centric tennis court. Back in February, an update saw Wardell holding a protein shake.

Mentioning protein shakes in the context of Instagram models will bring up connotations of promotions. With mostly daily updates, these super-fit, super-attractive girls are a no-brainer for endorsement potential. Playboy model and Instagram sensation, Lindsey Pelas is a 1stPhorm partner – just yesterday, she took to Instagram to endorse the company’s protein bars. Wardell might have fewer followers, but her status as an influencer isn’t being ignored. Jazmyne’s Australia Sports Nutrition partnership is announced in her bio. It’s also mentioned throughout her feed.

Fitness-centric as she may be, Jazmyne will let her hair down. A February post with two blonde girlfriends showed this model painting the town red for Mardi Gras.

Despite her Australian location, Wardell appears to be making efforts to stay connected to Hollywood’s elite. Her Instagram account follows Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, plus Kylie Jenner. Millions of followers are yet to come for this girl, but she’s climbing the ranks fast.