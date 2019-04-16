Alessandra Ambrosio Lies On Her Back In A Skimpy Nude Bikini In New Photo

The ex-Victoria's Secret Angel showed serious skin while sunbathing.

Alessandra Ambrosio is getting in some chill time after a busy few days taking in the sights and sounds of Coachella music festival. Shortly after celebrating her 38th birthday last week on April 11, Alessandra enjoyed some well-deserved downtime in the sun in a pretty tiny bikini – and she shared all the proof to her Instagram account on April 15.

The former Victoria’s Secret model lay on her back for the new snap posted to her account which had her amazingly toned figure on full display in a barely-there two-piece while soaking up all the sunshine on a pink and white striped towel.

Sporting the skimpy nude bikini – which featured thin string straps on both shoulders and a balconette style top – the mom of two rocked a pair of aviator shades on her eyes and several gold necklaces around her neck. Alessandra also revealed her impressive all over tan.

In the caption, the star told her almost 10 million followers on the social media site that she was doing a little “recharging” as she relaxed after what appeared to be a pretty busy weekend at the hugely popular California music festival.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Ambrosio shared a number of photos with a group of friends from the festival to her official account earlier this week as she rocked a strapless bikini top and a pair of blue jeans.

The Inquisitr then shared more photos from her fun time at the musical event where she could be seen smiling ear to ear in a white ensemble while posing with her girlfriends and their partners, including her boyfriend Nicolo Oddi.

In all her new swimwear snaps, Ambrosio appeared to be showing off pieces from her new swimwear collection Gal Floripa which she launched earlier this year with her sister Aline Ambrosio and friend Gisele Coria.

The star recently opened up about how her many years as one of Victoria’s Secret’s most recognisable models helped her to develop the line of bikinis and swimsuits.

“I used to be on the cover of their catalogs and in their campaigns for swim. My favorite part of my job was always when we were doing the swim season,” she told Fashionista, revealing that practicality also played a big part in designing her range because she’s a mom and often finds herself having to run around after her kids at the beach.

“Obviously with Victoria’s Secret, they are a beautiful, sexy brand. [So our line] needs to have that sexy element and I love that because, to me, we can always use that in our favour,” Ambrosio explained.

Jacopo Raule / Getty Images for Balmain

She also shared how the collaboration first came about with Aline and Gisele.

“We’re like, ‘we should just start a brand — a meaningful brand for women,'” Alessandra recalled. “We wanted to start with swimsuits because that’s what we know the best.”