Mel B Misses First Day Of Spice Girls Tour Rehearsals Amid Geri Halliwell Feud By Posing Abroad In A Bikini

On Monday, the Spice Girls got together to start rehearsing for their huge comeback tour that starts next month. All of them, save for Scary Spice, aka Melanie Brown, turned up.

Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), who has been promoting her new studio album, admitted in interviews that everything was all good between everyone, despite the media speculation that Mel B and Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice) had fallen out after the former claimed she had a fling with her and that they slept together during the group’s heyday.

Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice), Bunton, and Halliwell all arrived at a rehearsal studio in London, U.K., on Monday, but Brown was nowhere to be seen, according to Music News.

On the same day, she uploaded a snap of herself in Los Angeles, sporting a leopard bikini and letting out her inner spice in the sun. In the photo, she poses with a peace sign, which the Spice Girls were known for doing. Her toned body looks incredible, and it looks like she’s more than ready to conquer the stadium shows even though she’s not attended the rehearsals so far.

Brown hit headlines when she admitted during a chat on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories that she and Halliwell had a night of passion at the peak of their career. Geri denied the claims in a statement shortly afterward, in which she said she was “really disappointed” by the allegations, leading to rumors that the pair are no longer talking.

Bunton appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show over the weekend and she cleared the rumors, insisting everything was all good and that everything will continue as planned.

“Of course it’s happening, we are starting rehearsals on Monday! It’s all fine. We have all chatted about it. Listen, we had fun back in the day. I didn’t know anything else but you know, we are all good,” she told the host.

Emma is recently promoting her fourth studio album, My Happy Place, which is her first solo release in 13 years, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Collaborations include a song with her long-term partner Jade Jones and team-ups with Will Young, Josh Kumra, and Robbie Williams. The Williams collab is a duet of her smash hit with the Spice Girls, “2 Become 1.”

In an interview on Sunday Brunch in the U.K., Bunton admitted there are no plans for new Spice Girls music, which The Inquisitr also reported on.

Baby, Sporty, Scary, and Ginger Spice will return to the stage as the Spice Girls next month. The tour, titled “Spice World,” will go across the U.K. and Ireland, starting in Dublin. The show will visit London’s iconic Wembley Stadium, where they are scheduled to play to three massive crowds in a row. Victoria Beckham, aka Posh Spice, will not be taking part.