Candice Swanepoel Sits In The Sand In A Tiny Red String Bikini For Swimwear Photo Shoot

The Victoria's Secret Angel is showing off her model body.

Candice Swanepoel had a whole lot of skin on display in new beach photo shoot to promote her swimwear line Tropic of C. The gorgeous Victoria’s Secret model flashed her curves in a very skimpy bikini from the collection in new pictures shared on social media on April 15, leaving little to the imagination in a strappy and skimpy red bikini as she struck a few fierce poses on the sand.

In one new photo posted to Tropic of C’s Instagram account this week, the supermodel sat on the sand in her two-piece while closing her eyes and angling her face up towards the sky.

In another new Instagram snap, Candice – who’s mom to 2-year-old Anaca and 9-month-old Ariel – posed for the camera at the side of a palm tree with both her arms raised above her head as she modeled the red hot bikini look. In both snaps, the star accessorized her colorful bikini with silver hoop earrings in both ears.

Swanepoel was modeling the tiny top and high-cut bottoms with ties and large beads on both hips. In the caption of the new photos, Tropic of C revealed that the bikini was actually the pretty skimpy Zanzibar two-piece which comes in the colors paprika and spice.

The latest bikini photos show Candice rocking a more vibrant look after The Inquisitr shared photos of her in a white two-piece with a crossover back earlier this week.

In more snaps shared from her Tropic of C swimwear shoot, the Victoria’s Secret angel flashed her booty from the camera as she rocked a striped sunhat on her head.

Candice has previously credited the amazing body she’s been showing off on social media as she promotes her bikini and swimsuit line to many hours practicing boxing and yoga.

“I love waking up; I box; I do a lot of resistance… three or four times a week. I like that, as well as keeping fit, I can protect myself,” the stunning star said of how she keeps her body so toned, per Pop Workouts.

“When I’m too tired to box, [I do yoga],” Candice continued of changing up her workout routine. “It’s good to stay flexible and learn to keep your mind quiet.”

Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Swanepoel also shared how working out keeps her mind healthier when she’s travelling all over the globe for photo shoots and runway shows.

“I exercise a lot, four days a week if I can. I’ve been working out with a trainer for years, so my body is like a machine, which it needs to be – people don’t realize how physical a model’s job is,” the mom of two said. “So, staying in shape helps me deal with work and travel.”