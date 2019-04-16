Cher Admits She Is ‘Embarrassed’ By Her Farewell Concerts

Goddess of Pop, Cher, has admitted that she is embarrassed by her farewell concerts. She’s not exactly ashamed of the actual tours, but the fact she said it was going to be the last time she would ever perform.

According to Music News, in 2002, she started a tour titled “Living Proof: The Farewell Tour” which ran until 2005. The show consisted of 326 shows in total. It visited North America, Europe, and Oceania. In 2008, she conquered her second residency in Las Vegas, simply calling it “Cher.” The run of shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace ran until 2011.

In 2014, Cher returned to the stage for a tour titled “Dress To Kill” which was in support of her 25th studio album, Closer To The Truth. She performed a total of 49 shows in North America.

At the age of 72, Cher admitted that after her many goodbyes, she didn’t think her fans would be able to keep drawing big crowds around the world. In 2017, she started another residency, “Classic Cher” where the show is performed in Las Vegas, Oxon Hill, and Atlantic City. It will end on September 1, 2019.

“It’s so embarrassing because I keep having these farewell tours because I honest to God think I am never coming back,” she admitted on U.S. breakfast show Today.

“Like, I’m 100 years old, whos going to come and see me? My mum’s 93 and my mum keeps going, ‘Cher, age is just a number. If you don’t bother it, it won’t bother you.’ And I keep going, ‘Mum, you’re crazy.'”

“I know when I walk onstage, I am connected to every single person there and (am) there to make people forget if they’re unhappy, if they’ve lost their job, if they didn’t make their car payment; I’m there to make people happy for those two hours,” the humble star said.

Aside from the residency, she is also in the middle of another world tour titled “Here We Go Again” which supports her ABBA covers album, Dancing Queen. The tour started last September in Auckland, New Zealand at the Spark Arena. She started the North American leg in January this year at Estero, Floria at the Hertz Arena and will carry on the leg in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on April 18 at the PPG Paints Arena. In September she will kick off the European leg. A second North American leg is set to start in November.

Cher is known for her candid and humorous tweets on Twitter where she has a loyal following of over 3.65 million.