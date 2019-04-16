Mel B Shows Skin In The Tiniest Leopard-Print Bikini & Heels At 43, ‘No Filter’

The Spice Girls star is showing off her insane abs ahead of her 44th birthday.

Mel B’s gearing up for her upcoming big reunion tour with fellow Spice Girls Emma Bunton, Geri Horner (nee Halliwell), and Mel C, and it seems as though the 43-year old singer and TV star has most definitely been hitting the gym before hitting the road. Scary Spice showed off her amazing body in a new snap posted to Instagram on April 15, leaving little to the imagination as she donned her signature leopard-print look in the form of a tiny bikini and matching strappy heels.

The stunning former America’s Got Talent host – who it was announced earlier this year would not be returning for the upcoming Season 14 – proudly showed off her seriously toned figure in the skimpy two-piece while also pulling the Spice Girls’ infamous peach sign pose and blowing a kiss to the camera.

Mel had her dark hair tied up on top of her head as she showed off her pose with one hand on her hip. The star flaunted her seriously toned abs in the fun animal-print bikini and also revealed her Chinese symbols tattoos across her torso.

The mom of three accessorized her flirty bikini look with a pair of over the top gold framed sunglasses and rocked white nail polish on her nails as well as a thin gold body chain around her middle.

The singer – who The Inquisitr recently reported hit the headlines for some controversial comments she made about her relationship with Geri during their time in the girl band – then revealed in the caption of the swimwear photo that she was going sans filter to show off her amazing body. She added that she was rocking “leopard print everything” while posing for the camera this week.

As for how Mel got the insane body she was showing off in a bikini on social media before celebrating her 44th birthday next month, she’s been pretty open about how dedicated she is to health and fitness in the past.

Speaking to Body + Soul Australia back in 2017, the Spice Girls singer admitted that one of her biggest tips for exercise is to stop making excuses and get moving.

“You can’t be saying to yourself, ‘I’m too busy.’ Help yourself by preplanning your meals and locking in times to exercise, and stick to it!” the singer and former talent show judge shared. “You’ve also got to be doing it for you, otherwise you’ll never feel motivated to get out of bed!”

Mel also told the site that the turning point in her fitness journey came after she gave birth to her youngest daughter, now 7-year-old Madison.

“I was carrying all this baby weight and realised that I actually missed being active however I think that can be normal for any working mum with children,” she said at the time.

The former The X Factor judge also revealed that she likes to change things up when it comes to her workout to keep her body guessing.

“Do what you enjoy. There’s no point forcing yourself to do some workout you hate. If you’re going to commit to looking after your body, love what you’re doing so it becomes easy for you. And change things up if it gets boring!” Mel said, adding, “I never do the same everyday.”