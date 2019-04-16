‘B&B’ Recap For Monday, April 15: Shauna Exposes Flo

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, April 15, features Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), who was celebrating with Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears). Bill was relieved that Flo Logan (Katrina Bowden) was not his daughter. Just then, a temp announced that Mrs. Forrester was there to see Dollar Bill, per SheKnows Soaps. Bill was disappointed when the temp showed Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) into the room. This prompted Justin to leave.

Quinn told Bill that she still could not believe that he had been with Shauna. Bill said that Shauna was gorgeous, and still is gorgeous, but it had only been a one-time thing. He thought that Quinn was jealous because he had been with her friend, but she denied it.

Quinn said that she was relieved that Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Flo were not brother and sister. She felt that Wyatt and Flo could get back together again. Bill pointed out that Wyatt was in love with Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). She then informed Dollar Bill that Wyatt was supporting Flo at that very moment. They were telling the Logans that Flo was one of them. Quinn told Bill that Flo was also a small part of his family, per Soap Central. She then revealed that Flo was Phoebe’s birth mother.

Quinn grills Bill on his past involvement with Shauna in Las Vegas. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/onZ8O2P8iw pic.twitter.com/T42oXZWNgD — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 15, 2019

At Forrester Creations, Hope thought that Flo had been trying to tell her who her father was. She then asked Flo to meet the Logan clan.

Hope, Flo, Shauna, and Wyatt arrived at Brooke’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) house. Hope announced that they had news that would change their lives. They explained that Flo just found out who her biological father was. Wyatt then showed him his phone with the results. Brooke, Katie (Heather Tom), and Donna (Jennifer Gareis) were dumbfounded that Storm Logan fathered Flo. Shauna told them that Flo was conceived when he visited Las Vegas.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Hope erroneously believes that the important news Flo has been trying to tell her is the identity of her father. pic.twitter.com/9SnZwuoe98 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 15, 2019

The Logan sisters mused that things could have been very different had Storm known about his daughter. They felt that he might have made different choices. Flo wanted to know how her father died. Katie told her about the gun accident and that she had been shot in her heart. Storm felt guilty and committed suicide so that she could have his heart. She invited Flo to feel her father’s heart beating in her chest.

Hope said that Flo was one of them now. She then proceeded to thank Flo for what she did for Steffy. The more Flo tried to hush Hope, the more Hope talked about Phoebe and how she gave her daughter up. Shauna protested that Flo had never been pregnant.

