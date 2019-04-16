Nicole Scherzinger Puts On A Busty Display In New Instagram Photos

Nicole Scherzinger shared a set of four new photos on Instagram, and fans are going wild for them. The photos show the singer wearing a very low-cut top or dress, as she sported deep red lipstick and wore her hair down with loose waves and a middle part. The first photo showed her smiling with her lips closed, as her stylist appeared to work on her hair. The second photo showed her making a silly face while touching her hair with her left hand, while a third showed her smiling and looking glam again. The fourth image was a GIF of a makeup artist applying foundation or blush to her right cheek. It’s garnered over 48,000 likes in the past four hours.

That’s not to mention a very dramatic series of photos that she posted three days ago. Nicole posed in front of gold wing sculptures for the Instagram post, and did so in such a way to make it appear as though she were wearing the wings. The images were shot at night, but a bright spotlight from below illuminated Scherzinger and made for some powerful shots. Her outfit consisted of a black crop top and casual black athletic pants. That image has received almost 100,000 likes.

In addition, the Pussycat Dolls singer recently opened up to Entertainment Tonight about her experience as a judge on the hit show, “The Masked Singer.”

“When the show came out and I saw how much people were enjoying it and gravitating towards it, I was happy for everyone cause they were the brave ones, the first ones to do it and say, ‘I wanna be a part of this show. I wanna have the courage to share my side of my story.’ So, I hope the contestants are really proud and happy they were a part of the show.”

Scherzinger also reflected that “I think, for the most part, we’re pretty on point with gaging the maturity and the age of the contestants through their voices.”

The show’s format is an interesting take on the usual singing competition that’s become so popular in the past years. Instead of “regular” people vying for the win like in “American Idol” or “The Voice,” this show is comprised of celebrities. But their identities are unknown, as they wear elaborate costumes and masks. It’s so serious that the contestants’ voices are even altered when they’re speaking to the judges. Nicole was joined by fellow judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke during season 1.