Watch Juventus Vs. AFC Ajax UEFA Champions League Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Quarterfinal 2nd Leg

Juventus and AFC Ajax enter the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tied up at 1-1, as they face a win-or-go-home match Tuesday.

After scoring the only Juventus goal in what turned out to be a 1-1 first-leg draw in Amsterdam, Cristian Ronaldo then sat out his team’s domestic match over the weekend. But Ronaldo returns on Tuesday as Juventus and AFC Ajax play what will be a decisive second leg with Ajax simply needing to win by one goal in order to halt the Juventus ambition of winning their first UEFA Champions League since 1996 — the exact reason that they opened up the bank account to sign Ronaldo in the first place, according to ESPN. But Juve actually do not need to score at all, with an away goal in their pocket meaning that a goalless draw would send them through, in the game that will live stream from Turin.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Tuesday’s Juventus vs. AFC Ajax UEFA Champions League quarterfinal leg-two showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. Central European Time at the 41,500-seat Juventus Stadium, also known as Allianz Stadium, in Turin, Italy, on Tuesday, April 16. That kickoff time will be the same in the Netherlands, which also lies in the Central European time zone.

In the United Kingdom, kickoff is set for 8 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States, fans can watch the game at 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, noon Pacific. In India, the La Vecchia Signora vs. de Godenzonen match starts at 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, April 17.

But Juve Manager Massimiliano Allegri said that he is not looking for his team to simply lie back and avoid defeat. He expects his team to approach the second leg with “intensity,” according to The Guardian.

“The first leg result counts for nothing,” Allegri said on Monday. “We need to be more lucid with our passing and we need to be more accurate in building attacks which we did less well in Amsterdam

Juventus have not lost to Ajax in their last 10 European meetings, according to the BBC. That’s the longest run of any side in Europe against another specific team.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus scores his team’s only goal against Ajax last week. Michael Steele / Getty Images

To watch the decisive Juventus vs. AFC Ajax UEFA Champions League knockout phase match live stream online from Turin, Italy, access the streaming video provided by Univision NOW — or download the Univision app to view the match on mobile devices. Univision NOW also streams live on the Roku set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Juve vs. Ajax showdown streaming live on their TV sets.

Alternatively, for those who prefer an English-language stream, live video will be provided by B/R Live, which offers the game on a pay-per-view basis, at a fee of $2.99.

But there is a way to watch the Champions League match stream live from Italy for free with no cable login or pay-per-view charge required by signing up for a trial subscription with an online streaming TV package such as Fubo TV or Sling TV. Both of those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also comes with a seven-day preview period at no initial charge. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that week, fans can watch Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League quarterfinal decider live stream for free.

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport will carry the live stream, while in the Netherlands, Ziggo Sport will stream the Champions League first-leg knockout clash. Italian fans can watch the game via a Sky Go Italia live stream. In Canada, fans may watch the live stream with a subscription to DAZN. And in India, Sony LIV will live stream the match.

In numerous other countries, the game will be streamed using the UEFA Champions League app. A lengthy list of live stream sources around the globe is available on LiveSoccerTV.