Lindsey Pelas Nearly Busts Out Of Tiniest Bikini Ever On Instagram

Lindsey Pelas’ fans have been loving her Instagram posts all week, and her newest one is no exception. The model posed in a super small leopard-print bikini, as she leaned against a tiled wall with her right elbow and took the selfie with her left hand. Her hair was worn down in luxurious waves, as she popped her left hip to accentuate her curves. She gave a slight pout for the camera, and suggested that she is a “goat,” or the “Greatest of All Time.” It would seem that her fans would agree.

Her recent photos have been just as revealing, but in different ways. She shared a close-up Instagram selfie yesterday, which revealed her makeup and hairstyle. She also wore a super low-cut hot pink shirt, which left her chest exposed. Lindsey sported pink lipstick with dark pink lipliner, plus mascara and gold-tinted eyeshadow. She gave a full pout for the photo, and pulled her hair back in short braids.

And four days ago, Pelas shared an Instagram photo of herself smiling naturally, and joked that she was being “cheesy.” That could have also been a shout-out to her outfit which was a mustard yellow. It had a low cut and thick straps, and the photos gave fans a feeling of being behind-the-scenes. That’s because the camera tripod was visible in the foreground.

The model previously opened up to Naluda Magazineabout her personal secrets.

“I think you’d find happiness in moments when your mind is at ease. Those few moments when you’re not thinking about or searching for anything and you’re just living in the moment… It’s those times when you think ‘This couldn’t get any better.'”

And when it comes to inspiration, she noted that “I’ll always look up to Kate Upton, I think she’s stunning and kind. I also love Stormi Bree, she’s so chic and effortlessly cool to me. I’m obsessed. As far as designers, I honestly don’t have a favorite. I’ve never paid attention to labels, and I love wearing things that make me feel comfortable and confident!”

And the latter seems to be true, as Lindsey doesn’t appear to actively promote one brand over another. Also, she isn’t usually spotted wearing clothing with giant brand logos.

On the other hand, Pelas often promotes nutritional shakes and bars by 1stPhorm. It’s not surprising that she does so, considering that the model is known for her fit physique. Her latest promo Instagram post was for the 1stPhorm Level 1 Chocolate Crunch Protein bar.