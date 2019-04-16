Paris Hilton Bares Booty In Sheer Dress & Strikes A Racy Pose On Instagram

Paris Hilton is enjoying herself at the Neon Carnival, and shared a photo of her amazing outfit with her Instagram fans. She sported what looked like a high-cut navy bodysuit under a black sheer dress. The minidress had long sleeves and had neon dots in horizontal and diagonal stripes. Paris accessorized with glittery cat years along with futuristic looking sunglasses. The sunglasses looked bedazzled, and she also wore black gloves and boots.

The Neon Carnival is taking place across two nights this year, April 13 and 27. The 13th was the second night of Coachella. This unofficial party perfectly coincides with the festival, and is a big deal with tons of celebrities in attendance, noted The Wrap.

And of course, Paris made an appearance at the big festival too. She posted an Instagram photo to celebrate the moment with her fans, which showed her in a white bikini as she leaned against a palm tree with her left hand. The iconic ferris wheel was visible in the backdrop. She popped her left knee in the air, accessorized with silver heels and wore a pair of oversized sunglasses. Her hair was down in loose waves. Hilton usually uses video effects to glam up her posts, and for this update, she opted for a family of birds that flew in and out of the frame.

It’s hard to know which acts Hilton saw during Coachella. Considering that she’s a DJ, perhaps she stopped by to check out the electronic dance music. There were plenty of EDM acts to check out, with DJ Snake, Diplo and Gesaffelstein putting on a great show. The first two DJs are also slated to play during the second weekend too, noted EDM.com.

In other news, Paris previously opened up to Billboardabout her musical journey.

“My first show was in Brazil. Like 30,000 people, closing for Jennifer Lopez, it was so much fun. I loved it so much that after that I really just got more into it and really just learned the technique and now I’m on the new Denon [turntables], which just came out and are amazing to play on. I’ve just been having the time of my life. I didn’t realize what a huge success I would be.”

At the time, she was enjoying a residency at an Ibiza club, and noted that “It’s a huge honor, it means so much to me [to be] the only female DJ from America who has a residency at the best club here…”