Watch FC Barcelona Vs. Manchester United UEFA Champions League Live Stream: Start Time, Quarterfinal Leg Two

FC Barcelona come home to the Camp Nou with a 1-0 lead over Manchester United, who will be desperate for yet another UEFA Champions League second-leg comeback.

FC Barcelona has not lost a European competition knockout match after winning the first leg since 1985, according to ESPN, but Manchester United believes that they ca be the tan to end that streak. That belief comes from their remarkable comeback against Paris Saint-Germain, after falling behind 2-0 in the first leg at home, in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 in March. The time, United enters the opposition’s lair trailing 1-0 — but they are facing a club that has not lost in their last 30 Champions League home games. One thing is certain, as United Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Monday, his strikers must score goals in the game that will live stream from Camp Nou.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the FC Barcelona vs. Manchester United UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second-leg showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. Central European Daylight Time on Tuesday, April 16, at the iconic 99,000-seat Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain.

Fans in the United Kingdom can catch the kickoff at 8 p.m. British Summer Time. Back in the United States, the game gets underway at 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, noon Pacific. In India, the Red Devils vs. Blaugrana match kicks off at 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, April 17.

Barcelona, also, has never lost to Manchester United at home in a European competition, winning twice and drawing twice, according to the BBC. In addition to their streak of 30 straight home European games without a loss, Barcelona have not conceded more than one goal in any of those 30 games — allowing only 15 goals in total during that stretch. Of course, United will need to score at least once, and likely more, unless they can somehow keep Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and the other Barcelona threat from finding the back of the net.

Manchester United Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his strikers must take charge of the game in Barcelona. Michael Regan / Getty Images

To watch the second and decisive leg of the FC Barcelona vs. Manchester United UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie stream live from Barcelona, use the streaming video provided by Watch TNT or download the Watch TNT app. Watch TNT also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Barca vs. United match streaming live on their TV sets.

Alternatively, for those who cannot access Watch TNT, the game will also stream live via B/R Live, which offers a live stream of the match for a pay-per-view fee of $2.99.

But there is a way to watch the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second-leg showdown stream live for free, without any cable login or pay-per-view fee required. Fans can sign up for a free trial of an online streaming TV package such as Fubo TV or Sling TV. Both of those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day trial period at no initial charge. During that week, fans can watch Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League quarterfinal showdown — as well the other Champions League games of the week — live stream for free.

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport Extra will carry the live stream, while Spanish fans can watch the game via a Movistar+ live stream. In Canada, fans may watch the live stream with a subscription to DAZN. In India, Sony LIV will live stream the match.

In numerous other countries, the game will be streamed using the UEFA Champions League app. In many African nations, the game will be streamed via the Super Sport network. An exhaustive list of live stream sources for FC Barcelona vs. Manchester United around the world is available by visiting LiveSoccerTV.