‘Westworld’ Season 3: HBO Confirms Series Will Return In 2020

Fans will have to wait a little longer for Season 3 of 'Westworld.'

With Game of Thrones winding up, fans of HBO’s other juggernaut series, Westworld, are wondering when Season 3 will premiere. Already the two television series have been alternating years for each season, so the assumption had been made by fans that Season 3 of Westworld would premiere next year. No official announcement had been made yet, though.

According to Deadline, Bob Greenblatt, the chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer who also oversees HBO, spoke recently about the upcoming lineup for HBO’s content. In this conversation, it was confirmed that Westworld would be returning in 2020, which matches current speculation. It will also help to fill the hole left after Game of Thrones concludes. However, it seems likely that the upcoming spinoff series for Game of Thrones will also be able to fill this void left behind.

Production on Season 3 of Westworld started in March. However, HBO has remained tight-lipped regarding what Season 3 will contain. As a result of this, viewers have had to speculate on upcoming events based on what unfolded in the Season 2 finale of Westworld. Which means that the next seasons will likely see the continuation of the hosts escaping from the theme park and into the real world, where they could possibly attempt to interact as humans.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Season 3 of Westworld will likely be truncated, with a source regarded as “reliable” to Revenge of the Nerds, claiming that there will only be eight episodes in the upcoming season. The first two seasons of Westworld contained 10 episodes each.

While there is little news on what will happen in Season 3, some new characters have been announced. The most recent casting, according to The Inquisitr, is Lena Waithe. Prior to that, Breaking Bad‘s Aaron Paul was also confirmed as joining the third season of HBO’s hit sci-fi series.

Following on with HBO’s secrecy regarding the next season of Westworld, there is no news regarding the roles that either of these new cast members will be playing. In addition, Jimmi Simpson, who played the younger version of the Man in Black (Ed Harris), has not yet been confirmed for Season 3, leading to speculation that Westworld will not involve either of these characters next year.

In addition to the announcement about Season 3 of Westworld, the network also confirmed 2020 would contain Season 4 of Insecure and Season 10 of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Season 3 of Westworld will premiere on HBO in 2020. While a 2020 confirmation has been made, no official release date has been made beyond the year announcement.