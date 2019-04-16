Gigi Hadid Rocks A Pink Bikini & Flaunts Legs For Days On Instagram

Model Gigi Hadid shared a new bikini pic with her Instagram fans today. The post had two photos, the first which showed her standing by the pool as she held a white shirt in her hands. She had her hair pulled back, and in the background you could see a pool and several floaties. The second photo showed the model getting ready to put her shirt on. The photo was taken from a low vantage point, accentuating her long legs. It wasn’t geo-tagged, but her recent updates revealed that she was enjoying herself at the Coachella Music Festival.

In fact, Hadid posted a sponsored Instagram photo with McDonald’s yesterday. She sat inside a tent area and perched on the edge of a chair. She held fries in her right hand in thee McDonald’s container, and looked like she was eating a fry. The model smiled for the photo, and wore a multi-colored, long-sleeve dress with black boots. The restaurant chain was likely happy with the results, with the photo garnering over 2.2 million likes.

Prior to the fast food update, Gigi let her fans know that she had arrived at the festival with another Instagram post. As usual, she looked chic in a fashionable outfit. It consisted of white pants, a white crop tank and a colorful vest. The vest was yellow, pink, white and gray. She wore her hair down and brushed it to the side with her left hand, as she appeared to be sitting in a plush shuttle.

In addition, Hadid’s new Instagram Stories suggest that she was still in the Palm Springs area as of Monday morning, but was about to head out. She also shared a video of Khalid’s performance, as she danced and enjoyed it from the back of the crowd.

The young model has skyrocketed to fame in recent years. But at one point, it was all new to her. She revealed to Elle Magazineabout what it was like for her when she opened a show for the first time.

“I was so nervous I couldn’t breathe. I was like, ‘Really, you want me to open?’ I’d never gone to a runway class. Over the years, I’ve learned how to guide myself through it—how to stuff my shoes. A lot of people judged that I was a bad runway walker because they were literally watching me learn.”

Gigi also noted that “When I was a kid, modeling felt more like I was having a snow day [from school]—only you were running around the beach, being a kid with other kids. My mom took me out of modeling before it ever felt like work.”