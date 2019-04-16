Victoria’s Secret Model Shanina Shaik Flaunts Her Assets In Sexy Yellow Bra On Instagram

Shanina Shaik was one of many Victoria’s Secret models to enjoy the first weekend of the Coachella Music and Arts Festival, and evidently had so much fun that she’s thinking about returning for week two. The stunner revealed her plans to make a second appearance at the music festival in a sexy new post for her 1.7 million Instagram followers that they went absolutely wild for.

The latest addition to the 28-year-old’s widely-followed Instagram account shared on Monday, April 15 captured her giving the camera a sensual look with a gorgeous scene of greenery and a building labeled “Hotel California” providing the beautiful background behind her. While the setting was nothing short of picturesque, it was Shanina that stole the show in the steamy shot, in which she sported a seriously skimpy ensemble that was sure to turn some heads.

The Australian bombshell stunned in an itty-bitty lace yellow bikini that left very little to the imagination. The balconette style of the lingerie flashed an ample amount of cleavage to any of the model’s fans that took a look at the NSFW snap, while also putting her flat midsection and toned abs completely on display. As for her lower half, Shanina rocked a pair of denim cutoff shorts that perfectly hugged her dangerous curves and sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist.

To give her risque look a bit of bling, the catwalk queen added a dainty set of gold earrings and stayed on trend by completing her ensemble with a pair of snakeskin boots that were debuted in a snap shared to the Instagram account of Shanina’s photographer Chaniel Andran. The model wore her dark tresses in tightly rolled braids, and let her natural beauty shine in a minimal makeup look that highlighted her striking features.

Fans of the Victoria’s Secret bombshell were far from shy about showing their love for Shanina’s steamy new upload which, at the time of this writing, has racked up nearly 11,000 likes after just three hours of going live to the platform. Dozens took to the comments section as well to shower the beauty in compliments for her stunning display.

“You’re so perfect,” one follower wrote, while another said she was “very beautiful.”

“Most gorgeous woman in the world,” said a third, before adding that Shanina’s hair “is beautiful too I love it.”

Shanina has spent the last few days in Indio, California enjoying some amazing acts at Coachella, where she’s also served up a few more incredible, skin-baring looks. In another snap shared to her Instagram account on Sunday, April 14, the model shared her ensemble for night three of the musical extravaganza, which sent her followers into a frenzy.