Nicole Scherzinger Shows Off Gorgeous Stems In Dangerously Short Daisy Dukes

Nicole Scherzinger skipped out on Coachella this weekend but she still had a ton of fun on her own.

As The Inquisitr recently shared, the black-haired beauty showed off her enviable body to her 3-million-plus Instagram followers over the weekend in a sexy workout ensemble including a black sports bra and skintight leggings on her Instagram account. Then earlier today, the 40-year-old took to her Instagram story to share a few photos of herself at a crawfish boil that was hosted by Sarah Hyland and her boyfriend Wells Adams.

In the first post in her story, Scherzinger gives fans an up close look at a pot of crawfish and some corn but it was the next few posts that certainly had fans turning their heads. In the second post, which was a boomerang, Nicole stands next to her pal Sarah Hyland and holds a piece of corn in her hand.

On top, Scherzinger sports a bib with a lobster on it, and on the bottom, Nicole wows her fans in barely-there daisy duke shorts that show off her smoking hot legs. She wears her hair in a low bun and accessorizes the look with a floppy white hat along with a pair of white shoes. Modern Family star Sarah Hyland stands right next to Scherzinger in the post, also showing off her amazing figure in a matching red skirt and crop top.

The third photo in the series is a solo shot of Nicole, once again rocking a tiny pair of daisy dukes that gives fans a peak at her incredibly toned legs. She holds a piece of crawfish in one hand and a piece of corn in the other and completes her look with a long purple kimono.

Hyland also shared a series of photos from the crawfish boil with her Instagram followers and it’s easy to see that a fun time was had by all. So far, Sarah’s post has earned her a ton of attention with over 123,000 likes in addition to 230-plus comments. While some fans gushed over how adorable Sarah and her boyfriend Wells Adams are, countless others couldn’t help but comment on the fun event.

“It’s official. This is a yearly tradition now,” Adams wrote on his girlfriend’s post.

“You two are the sweetest couple. So glad you found each other! Wish you nothing but love and laughter!”

“The cutest! And you caught the catch of the day! Sweetest guy,” one more gushed.

Sounds like another fun weekend in Los Angeles.