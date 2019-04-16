Watch Los Angeles Clippers Vs. Golden State Warriors Live Stream: NBA Playoffs Start Time, Watch Game 2 Live

The Los Angeles Clippers need a win to get back into their NBA playoff series against the Golden State Warriors on Monday.

Stephen Curry dropped 38 points on the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1, as the Golden State Warriors opened their quest for a third straight NBA championship title with a comfortable, 121-104 victory on Saturday, per Basketball Reference, but the team’s other superstar, Kevin Durant, didn’t fare quite as well despite the victory. Durant was ejected from the game with 4:41 remaining along with the Clippers’ Patrick Beverly as the two each racked up two technical fouls in quick succession. The Warriors also turned the ball over a troubling 21 times, indicating that the team will need to tighten up its play as they take on the eighth-seeded Clippers again in Game 2 that will live stream on Monday.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Los Angeles Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors second game of their first-round NBA Western Conference Playoff series, use the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The matchup gets underway at 7:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time at the 19,500-seat Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, on Monday, April 15.

That start time is 10:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 9:30 p.m. Central. In the United Kingdom, the Clippers-Warriors game time will be 3:30 a.m. British Summer Time on Tuesday, April 16.

The win was the 20th in Golden State’s last 21 home playoff games, and their sixth series-opening win in a row, according to NBA.com. The Clippers, on the other hand, have now lost four of their last five games going back to March 31, even though their 48 regular season wins was the sixth-most in the Clippers’ 49-year history since they entered the NBA as an expansion team then known as the Buffalo Braves, back in 1970.

The Clippers will look to take advantage of Warriors’ center Demarcus Cousins and his seeming lack of interest in laying defense for the second game in a row after outscoring the Warriors by 17 points during the 21 minutes that Cousins was playing, according to Fansided.

To watch the Los Angeles Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors NBA first-round playoff matchup live stream online from Oakland, access the streaming video provided by Watch TNT, or download the Watch TNT app to watch a live stream on mobile devices. Watch TNT also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Clippers vs. Warriors showdown streaming live to their TV sets.

For fans who want to stream the Los Angeles-Golden State clash for free without cable login credentials, a feed from TNT Overtime will also stream at the above link, or on most mobile devices. TNT Overtime allows fans to choose and switch between any one of four camera angles on the game, or to watch all four at the same time in a mosaic view.

Another way to watch the Los Angeles Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors game stream live for free without a cable subscription is for fans to sign up for a free trial of an internet streaming TV package, such as DirecTV Now, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. Those services require credit card information and subscription fees — but each offers a seven-day free trial, and that means during the weeklong time frame, fans can watch the Clippers vs. Warriors game, and all NBA Playoff games in that period, live stream for free.

To watch the Clippers-Warriors game live stream in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Arena, NBA League Pass has the game, though the service requires a subscription fee.