Justin Bieber Sued For Permanently Injuring Paparazzi With His Truck

Justin Bieber is being sued for slamming into a paparazzo and permanently injuring him. The photographer claims that Bieber ran into him with his truck while leaving church in 2017 and the injuries have caused him permanent physical and emotional disability, according to TMZ.

The incident took place in 2017 when the singer was leaving his place of worship in Beverly Hills in his Dodge Ram 2500 pickup. William Wilson was in front of the truck with his camera in hand as Bieber ignored the assembled paparazzi and tried to leave the scene. That’s when he hit Wilson with a thundering smack, knocking him to the crowd.

Bieber got out of his truck and checked to see if the photographer was ok, pleading with the crowd to stop yelling at him and try to help. Bieber stayed with Wilson and asked how he could help while Wilson talked with him and asked for an ambulance for his leg.

Bieber also told the crowd that it was really hard to see while driving when everyone was crowded around him firing off their camera lights.

Police from the Beverly Hills Police Department arrived on the scene and Bieber stuck around to cooperate with them. The police didn’t pursue charges against Bieber and the assembled crowd agreed with the assessment that it was an accident, partially caused by the flashing lights of the paparazzi.

Wilson posted a video from his hospital bed as he was headed in to get x-rays praising Bieber and lamenting the situation.

“Hour before my birthday hits I get ran over by Justin Bieber. Isn’t that something? He’s a good kid though. I think the truck was a little bit too big for him, though. There’s no way he could see over the front, the slope it was on,” he said. “But he got out, he was compassionate, he’s a good kid. Accidents happen. Hopefully, everything works out here.”

Now, Wilson is suing Bieber for damages, though the amount hasn’t been specified.

Bieber has been taking a week off to enjoy Coachella. He spent the festival with Kendall Jenner and his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber. Bieber took pictures of the pair posing in masks featuring his clothing line’s logo.

Later, they hooked up with Jaden Smith who performed at the festival. Rumor has it that the trio even ran into Jordyn Woods at a party, but they didn’t actually interact. Jordyn felt uncomfortable in the situation, according to Hollywood Life, and left the party.