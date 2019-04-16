Chanel West Coast Exudes Sexy Cowgirl Vibes In Teal Bikini & Fringe Top On Instagram

Chanel West Coast headed to the Coachella Music Festival last weekend, and she shared the fun with her fans. Her earlier Instagram posts from the festival showed her rocking a floral outfit, consisting of a red bikini with a flowing and sheer overlay dress. The dress was long-sleeved with red rose accents throughout.

Since then, West Coast shared several Instagram Stories that showed her hanging out at the festival in a different outfit. This time, she opted for a teal color scheme. She wore a structured teal bikini top with a pair of high-waisted teal bottoms. In addition, she wore a teal vest with fringe accents, along with brown cowboy boots. Chanel was spotted walking towards the camera while rocking her outfit. She also shared a selfie video during a show, as she accessorized with multiple necklaces and kept the color theme going with teal eyeshadow.

Fans will have to wait and see if Chanel heads to the second weekend of the festival, which is taking place this weekend.

Last week, the rapper and TV personality announced on her Twitter that “I got no extra tickets don’t ask me.”

Prior to that tweet, she had posted, “Who’s going to #Coachella!? Come party w/ me this Saturday!”

The rapper has given interviews in the past about her positive experiences at the festival, including several years ago when she spoke with Young Money.

“Yea, Coachella was amazing. I was really happy that I got to see so many acts this year. They just released a Coachella app that tells you where and when everyone is playing, so it was a little confusing in the past because you never knew what was happening, but the app kept giving me notifications, so I knew when everyone was going on. I also had artist passes this year, so I got to watch most shows from the side of the stage. It was very inspiring.”

It’s hard to know which performances Chanel was able to catch this year. But with such a busy schedule with many genres of music, it’s likely she was able to see some amazing performances. Last night, Ariana Grande was the headlining act, with rappers Y.G. and Playboi Carti also taking the stage earlier in the day. Plus, Gesaffelstein performed in an all-silver outfit that made him look like a robot with Khalid, Lizzo, and H.E.R. also performing throughout the day, noted Brooklyn Vegan.