‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8: Will Bronn Really Side With Cersei Against Her Brothers?

Will the offer of gold turn Bronn against Tyrion and Jaime Lannister?

Throughout Game of Thrones, the character of Bronn (Jerome Flynn) has been a sellsword usually associated with the Lannister brothers. Initially, he worked for Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) but later worked for Tyrion’s brother, Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau). Now, their sister, Cersei (Lena Headey) has offered Bronn a wagon of gold in exchange for killing at least one of her brothers. Will Bronn take the money or stay true to the brothers he has previously worked alongside?

To be a sellsword in Game of Thrones means that you can switch sides in any battle, depending on the highest bidder. However, over the course of seven seasons of Game of Thrones, Bronn has worked mainly with the Lannisters. And, during that time, he has appeared to develop good friendships with Tyrion and Jaime.

However, now Cersei Lannister has offered Bronn a deal that no sellsword would usually turn down.

In addition to requesting that Bronn dispose of the brothers, she supplied the weapon of choice: the same crossbow that Tyrion used to kill their father, Tywin (Charles Dance).

HBO

While there has been no love ever shown from Cersei towards Tyrion, as News.com.au points out, viewers were shocked to learn that Cersei used the plural when referring to her siblings, as she and Jaime always shared a particularly close relationship. This relationship was so close, in fact, that they produced three children.

However, in the Season 7 finale of Game of Thrones, Jaime ended up leaving King’s Landing after discovering that Cersei was lying to Jon Snow (Kit Harington) about her assistance against the Night King (Vladimir Furdik) and his army of the dead. So, to Cersei, this is likely seen as the ultimate betrayal.

HBO

Already, in Episode 1 of Game of Thrones Season 8, Bronn has voiced his opinion about the Lannisters and it certainly wasn’t in a pleasant light. However, it is also entirely plausible that he was referring to Cersei and her father, and not Tyrion and Jaime.

Already, fans are speculating that Bronn won’t kill either of the Lannister brothers. Instead, they believe that Bronn will refuse the offer of gold from Cersei.

There are also those fans out there that believe Bronn will take the money — but not kill Tyrion or Jaime. Instead, he will accept the gold and flee King’s Landing to the North, where he will take up residence with those in direct opposition to Cersei.

However, as per usual with speculation, fans will just have to tune into future episodes of Game of Thrones to find out if Bronn will betray the Lannister brothers he once supported.

Season 2 of Game of Thrones returns to HBO with Episode 2 on Sunday, April 21, at 9 p.m. ET.