Olivia Culpo Just Pulled An Ariana Grande And Instagram Is Obsessed

Just one more star who's going 'Thank U, Next.'

Ariana Grande appears to be running the world. The girl behind the world’s most famous ponytail recently trademarked “Thank, U Next,” per E Online and it is making fans wonder why Ariana bothered.

An Instagram update from Olivia Culpo comes as the latest celebrity fandom for the Sweetener singer. The model and social media sensation has straight-up copied Ariana’s iconic high ponytail. She’s even given Grande a shout-out. The post shows Olivia inside a vehicle. Her distressed yellow jacket and its charcoal-black lettering are drawing the eye, but Culpo’s face is the focus. With a caption suggesting the look has been “snatched back” from Grande, Culpo appears to be questioning who owned the high ponytail first.

Olivia’s cat-wing eyeliner is a direct replica of the style used by Ariana. With defined brows, highlighted cheekbones, and a ponytail that’s braided, the finish gives a nod to Ariana’s more recent hair explorations. In February, Ariana got creative with her hair, choosing to separate sections of her ponytail with hairbands. The singer has since been spotted with the woven-come-braided look that Olivia has so skillfully recreated.

Fans are already suggesting that the two ladies partner up. One fan hinted at a possible business opportunity.

“@arianagrande collab”

Another fan made a more subtle Ariana Grande reference. Mentioning boy band NSYNC, this comment clearly came from a connoisseur. April has seen Grande post throwback videos from live NSYNC concerts.

Culpo’s snap isn’t a million miles off the February update made to Ariana’s Instagram.

Olivia’s “snatched back” photo received praise from Kardashian-Jenner hairstylist, Scotty Cunha. It was also liked by Bachelor Nation star, Ashley Iaconetti.

Few celebrities have seen their look become iconic as quickly as Ariana Grande has. In 2018, BBC wrote an entire article on the history of the ponytail. No doubt, Ariana’s trend-setting hairdo was the impetus behind it.

When it comes to Ariana’s signature finish, there’s more than meets the eye. Following a tweet from actress, Camila Cabello, the world learned that Ariana’s signature high ponytail leaves her in a fair amount of discomfort, This Is Insider reports. Ariana replied to Cabello’s tweet with honesty.

“well u actually have hair so that prolly makes it a lil more painful….. nah jk i’m in constant pain always and don’t care at all”

Culpo joins other celebrities who’ve been channeling all things Grande of late. Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo and model Emily Ratajkowski have both posted Instagram videos of themselves dancing along to Ariana’s songs. Kourtney Kardashian has even dressed up as Ariana for Halloween.

The “Thank U, Next” era isn’t going anywhere. Olivia Culpo seems to be living proof.