Venezuelan Bombshell Michelle Lewin Showcases Backside In Racy Snake Print Leotard

Michelle Lewin hasn’t attracted more than 13 million followers to her Instagram page for nothing. Over the weekend, the Venezuelan fitness influencer showed exactly way she is so popular by taking to the popular social media platform to share a racy video of herself showcasing her famous derriere in a leotard that is bound to set pulses racing.

In the clip in question, the 32-year-old model is donning a snake print bodysuit with a thong behind that puts her booty front and center as she records herself in front of a full-length mirror. The long-sleeved turtleneck leotard features extremely high sides that sits well above her hips as she tugs at the sides, exposing even more skin. As she plays with her one-piece, Lewin turns around to show off her incredibly toned and muscular booty, with which she has become associated. As she indicated in the caption, the leotard she is wearing is by her own brand, M-Elle.

The Miami-based influencer teamed her leotard with a pair of nude stilettos that further increase the definition of her legs and derriere. Lewin is wearing her bleached short bob in a side part and down, as its perfectly straightened strands fall toward her shoulder. She is posing in a spacious and luminous room in front of a window and vase of sunflowers.

The post, which Lewin shared with her whopping 13.4 million Instagram followers, was viewed more than 1 million times within about a day of having been posted, garnering close to 164,000 likes and more than 1,800 comments. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the fitness guru took to the comments section to praise her incredible figure and thank her for the Sunday motivation in a host of languages, including English and her native Spanish.

“Such a motivation,” one user wrote in English, paired with a series of heart eyes emoji.

“On [fire emoji] baby!” another one chimed in.

Despite being well-known for her fitness presence, the model most recently made headlines for being attacked and bitten by a wild pig during a photo shoot in the Bahamas back in February, as People reported. Lewin was at Big Major Cay island in Exuma, which is an uninhabited region known for its feral pig and piglet population that like to swim in the crystal-clear waters around the island, the report further detailed.

The model took to Instagram to share videos on her story of herself lying in the sand with the animals, stroking their heads and allowing the piglets to lick her hands, in addition to footage of herself being attacked, People continued.