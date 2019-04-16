When Will Lala Kent Get Pregnant? ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Offers Baby Timeline

Lala is telling all about her plans for kids.

Lala Kent can’t wait to be a mom.

During a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show, the Vanderpump Rules star opened up about her plans to start a family with her soon-to-be-husband, movie producer Randall Emmett.

“All I want in my whole life is to be a mama,” Kent explained to McCarthy, according to an April 15 report from Page Six. “I’m meant to be a mom, for sure.”

Kent, 29, and Emmett, 48, began dating in early 2016 and went public with their romance at the end of 2017. Then, in September of last year, just months after the devastating passing of Kent’s father, Kent Burningham, Kent and Emmett became engaged during a romantic getaway in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Although Kent and Emmett initially agreed that they would wait two years to start a family together, Emmett has since had a change of heart, and now, they are planning to start trying for their first child “right after [they] get married.”

While Kent and Emmett have been open with their relationship on social media since going public during a New Year’s celebration years ago, they have not filmed together for Vanderpump Rules and have no plans to do so in the future. That said, Kent will be seen planning for their 2020 wedding during the upcoming, but yet to be confirmed, eighth season of the Bravo TV reality series.

While Kent does not yet have any kids of her own, Emmett is already dad to daughters London and Rylee, whom he shares with ex-wife Ambyr Childers. Emmett and Childers were married for seven years.

According to Page Six, Kent recently opened up to Miami Living about her relationship with Emmett’s two kids.

“I’m going home to two girls and waking up at six in the morning to eat bean and cheesy burritos because that’s what they feel like for breakfast and going school shopping or buying new booster seats,” she shared. “My fiancé and I enjoy spending time together. We pick up the girls from school together. I have a standing date, once a week with his 9-year-old.”

Kent and Emmett are currently living with one another in Bel Air with Emmett’s two kids but, as fans have seen online, Kent also has an apartment where she seems to stay when her fiancé is away for work.

To see more of Kent and her co-stars, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.