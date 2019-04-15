‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Jasmine Sanders Rocks Fuzzy Blue Bra And Dangerously Short Skirt On Instagram

Jasmine Sanders has never been afraid to show some skin on her widely-followed Instagram account, and did just that in her latest steamy upload. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model rocked a seriously tiny ensemble that sent her millions of followers into a frenzy.

The 27-year-old was captured inside a night club, sitting atop a small white table and giving the camera a sultry look for the sexy snap shared on Monday, April 15. The stunner absolutely sizzled in a seriously skimpy blue outfit that did nothing but favors for her incredible figure and certainly brought the heat to the social media platform.

Jasmine’s unique threads included an icy blue, fuzzy bra top that did far more showing than covering up. The triangle-style lingerie flashed an ample amount of cleavage to the camera as it clicked away, while also flaunting the model’s insanely toned midsection and washboard abs. As for her bottom half, the Instagram sensation — better known by her nickname Golden Barbie — sported a dangerously short skirt made of the same furry blue material that left very little to the imagination. The garment barely grazed passed her upper thighs, showing off the beauty’s curvaceous lower half and posing a serious threat of a wardrobe malfunction that was narrowly avoided thanks to the expert placement of Jasmine’s hand in the sexy photo.

In keeping with the theme of her NSFW outfit, Jasmine added a pair of blue velvet platform sandals that wrapped tightly around her ankle and featured a feathered strap across the top of her foot. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie also rocked a delicate, bedazzled choker necklace and matching silver chain belt that sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist. The blonde bombshell’s signature golden locks were worn in long braids that cascaded down her back so not to cover up her glamorous makeup look that consisted of a thick coating of mascara and glossy pink lip.

Fans of the swimsuit model went absolutely wild for the latest addition to Jasmine’s Instagram account which, at the time of this writing, has already racked up more than 5,700 likes after just 30 minutes of going live on the platform. Dozens took to the comments section as well to shower the stunner with compliments on her jaw-dropping display.

“You’re stunning,” one of Jasmine’s 3.3 million followers wrote, while another said she was “looking beautiful.”

“Do you ever take a bad photo?” questioned a third.

Jasmine’s new risque shot comes after a weekend of uploads from her trip to the Coachella Music and Arts Festival in California, where she spent time with friends, heard some amazing performers, and, of course, flaunted her incredible figure in some stunning, skin-baring ensembles.