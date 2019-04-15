‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Ryan Edwards Has Been Released From Prison Following Three-Month Stint

Troubled Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards is a free man once again.

As of Monday morning, E! Online reports that Tennessee’s Hamilton County Court confirmed that Edwards was no longer in their custody and had been released from jail. The reality star had been serving time in prison since January after he walked out of a bar without paying his tab. Edwards was charged with theft of services of under $1,000 and The Hollywood Life shares that Ryan was originally supposed to serve time until November 2019 but a judge granted early release and moved the date up to April.

The outlet also shares that Ryan is “ecstatic” over his early release from prison and the past few months behind bars have been “excruciating.” The insider goes on to say that Ryan was really worried that he would miss his son’s first year of life but now he’s just over the moon that he’s a free man.

“But, as of today, that fear is gone and he’s a free man. He’s back home with Mackenzie and the kids and his parents, and they’re all overjoyed to have him back,” the source reported. “Ryan’s family are all hopeful that this is the beginning of a new chapter for him. The hope is that this will have been like a reset for him. Everyone’s praying he won’t taking this for granted.”

Edwards was previously arrested for violating his probation for a prior conviction of simple possession of heroin out of Red Bank. https://t.co/l1VPmgJdHB — WRCB-TV (@WRCB) April 15, 2019

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr reported that Ryan’s dad, Larry Edwards, spoke about his son’s upcoming release from prison and said that he was so “excited” for his son to return back home with his family while also sharing that his son missed his family while he was behind bars.

Larry also stated that since his son has been in jail, he has not gone to visit him because he would have to do the visit through a video monitor and not even get to be in the same room as his son. At the time of Ryan’s arrest, The Inquisitr reported that Ryan had an outstanding warrant on a previous heroin possession charge but the legal woes started long before that.

In March of 2017, the father of two was arrested for possession of heroin and then in May of the same year, he checked himself into a rehab center after the Teen Mom OG cameras caught him falling asleep and slurring his words while he was driving. Edwards ended up leaving rehab a week before he was supposed to, and in March 2018, he was arrested again after failing a drug test.

Just a few months later, Edwards got in trouble again for breaking probation, and shortly after, he entered a three-month rehab program that he checked out of this past Thanksgiving. But through all of the problems, Ryan’s wife Mackenzie Standifer has been standing by his side and they both welcomed a son, Jagger, together last year.