‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Details Emerge About Neil’s Death

There are new details for The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week when Genoa City learns of the shocking death of Neil Winters.

On Tuesday, April 23, news of Neil’s (Kristoff St. John) death sends shockwaves through Genoa City as his family and friends hear the details that he’s gone, according to She Knows Soaps. The storyline sending off Neil will last for the rest of the week. Malcolm Winters (Shemar Moore) arrives in town to help his family and say goodbye to his brother on Thursday, April 25 and will be there on April 26 as well.

Citizens of the city will say their goodbyes to the Winters patriarch. Devon (Bryton James) and Lily (Christel Khalil) are blindsided by their father’s death. Lily returns from prison, and Devon opens his new restaurant, Society, just days before the devastating news. The Inqusitr reported that Neil’s son Moses, portrayed by Dax Randall, will also return to pay his respects along with his mother, Sofia Dupre Winters (Julia Pace Mitchell). A prior love interest of the businessman, Leslie Michaelson (Angell Conwell) also attends his memorial.

In addition to Neil’s family, his friends like Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), who shared a special relationship with Neil as they often fought their addictions together, will be hard hit by having to say goodbye to him.

Michael Yarish / CBS

On Friday, April 26, Y&R viewers can also tune into a special episode of The Talk on CBS Daytime. Shemar Moore, Victoria Rowell (Dru Winters), Christel Khalil, and Bryton James will appear to discuss St. John’s portrayal of the role he originated on the show in 1991. This tribute episode of the talk show will also include clips of the actor’s early days as Neil Winters.

Then, on Monday, April 29, Y&R will air a special unscripted episode featuring Rowell, Moore, Eileen Davidson (Ashley Abbott), and several of his current and former co-stars remembering the legacy of St. John on the show.

St. John passed away suddenly at his home on Sunday, February 3, and the show shared a brief tribute to him at the end of an episode that week with the promise of a proper storyline, which will begin next week.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office ruled that St. John’s death was an accident caused by heart disease and complicated by alcohol. His son Julian St. John died in 2014 of suicide, and he had two daughters, Paris St. John and Lola St. John as well as a fiance, Kseniya Mikhaleva, whom he’d planned to marry this fall.