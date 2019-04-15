‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Hailey Clauson Shows Off Incredible Body In Skimpy Leopard-Print Swimsuit

The 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue will launch in the coming weeks, and the edition keeps teasing its Instagram fans about what they can expect. On Monday, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit took to the popular social media to share a sizzling snapshot featuring none other than Hailey Clauson, who will be gracing the pages of the much-anticipated magazine issue.

In the photo in question, the 24-year-old blonde bombshell is posing up a storm while donning a leopard print swimsuit that leaves little to the imagination. The one-piece features a straight neck with two thin straps that go over the model’s shoulders, helping accentuate her torso and cleavage. The very high-leg cut of the suit comes all the way up to her ribcage, exposing quite a bit of skin and drawing attention to her incredibly toned abs and strong hips.

Clauson is posing with her arms bent as she touches her head and with her left leg raised in front of her body, in a way that enhances her muscular thighs and biceps. The model is looking fiercely into the camera with her lips parted in a seductive, yet defiant way. She is wearing her short blonde tresses in a middle part and down as they cascade onto her shoulders.

The post, which Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared with its almost 2 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 4,300 likes and over 30 comments within just about three hours of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the magazine — and the model — took to the comments section to praise Clauson’s beauty and share their anticipation for the upcoming issue.

“Beautiful picture and beautiful swimsuit,” one user wrote.

“Beautiful lady!” another one chimed in.

For the past several days, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has been promoting its first-ever swim exhibition for guests ahead of the 2019 issue’s release, which will be held in Miami on May 10 and May 11, as People recently noted. The two-day ticketed exhibition will offer fans the opportunity to experience the world of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit through an array of one-of-a-kind installations, photo experiences and more, the report further detailed.

Throughout the event, guests will get to hear from models, industry experts, and editors via the “In Her Own Words” panels, which will cover topics like beauty, diversity, and female empowerment, People continued. In addition, a photo exhibit will allow guests to witness what it’s like to be on-set during a beachside shoot in the tropical destinations featured in the issue.