Danielle Herrington & Jasmine Sanders Shake Their Booty In Tight Dresses On Instagram

Danielle Herrington and Jasmine Sanders hung out together during Coachella last weekend, and the former shared a new Instagram post with her fans. It included a photo and a video. The photo showed the two smiling widely in front of the Revolve stage, as Danielle rocked a neon yellow minidress. On the other hand, Jasmine wore a lace skirt and matching long-sleeved crop top with exaggerated arms. Jasmine placed her arm around Sanders’ hip, as the latter popped her knee up.

The video showed the two models dancing together, as they both leaned forward and shook their booty while doing a couple of dance moves. They stood up after a little bit and kept dancing together. The two models wore their hair down, with Danielle rocking tight, curly hair while Sanders wore her hair in braids.

In addition Herrington shared Instagram Stories of her hanging out with her friends at a show, sporting a pair of trendy sunglasses and a chain choker necklace. Plus, she reposted videos of her posing for photographs, along with a video of her standing in front of a pool and the Revolve set. A final video revealed that she was heading out. Perhaps she’ll be returning to Coachella for the second weekend of festivities, but for now fans have to wait and see.

The model has been enjoying increased success year after year and spoke about her journey with CR Fashion Book.

“I started modeling when I was 13 years old, and I already had boobs and a butt then, with a baby face. I’m pretty much the same now. Everybody knows me as a ‘swim’ girl, but I’m trying to get more into high fashion. I’m not like a ‘curve’ model, but I have curves, right? It seems the industry is finally making room for more kinds of beauty now.”

Danielle also revealed, “My first big job was the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. It all happened pretty quickly after I moved to New York.”

The model was notably featured on the cover for the 2018 Swimsuit Edition, which showed her holding her hair while rocking a skimpy bikini. Herrington made a return to SI this year, and fans can look forward to the drop date for this year’s magazine. It’ll be released in May, and the publication is celebrating with a two-day event. Until then, it looks like Danielle is enjoying herself with her fellow modeling friends.