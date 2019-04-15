Bella Thorne’s Cleavage Just Took Over Instagram, But Fans Are Spotting Something Else

Bella Thorne always had a cryptic side to her.

On April 15, the actress took to Instagram for a revealing bathroom selfie. Bella’s slinky metallic dress is flaunting plunging cleavage. Her signature red hair appears fiery against her trademark porcelain skin. While Bella and her assets are taking center stage, the Midnight Sun actress isn’t alone. Her boyfriend, Mod Sun is leaning against a wall in the background. Fans are now questioning the couple’s relationship status.

A caption stating that the positive things in life “must come to an end” follows a profession of love – quite whom Bella will “always love” isn’t made clear, but fans are coming up with suggestions. One comment seemed to be put everyone’s thoughts into words. Enough likes pushed it to be the top reply.

“i seriously thought you guys were going to be together forever”

Another echoes the thought with a statement.

“They broke up y’all”

Few comments seem to question the possibility that Thorne is saying goodbye to Coachella. While Bella hasn’t officially announced plans to leave the festival early, it’s quite possible that the caption’s “good things” are simply the good times Coachella 2019 has thrown her.

The bathroom selfie comes four hours after a geo-tagged Instagram snap confirmed Bella’s Indio, California location. Two days ago, an underboob-flaunting picture came tagged with a Coachella location. Everyone’s stumped.

Bella’s relationships are frequently subject to scrutiny. The actress’ open bisexuality has seen her date women as well as men. In February 2019, Bella ended her relationship with YouTuber, Tana Mongeau. Mongeau herself has made major Coachella headlines for a selfie with Kylie Jenner. The possible “new BFF” status between the two was reported by The Inquisitr earlier today.

“Now u should get back with @tanamongeau,” one fan wrote. They may wish to read People‘s 2019 report of Bella, Tana, and Mod Sun having an “open relationship.” The magazine quotes Thorne.

“Yeah, we joke around about poly, but we aren’t in the sense that we don’t put a word, a box or label too many things. It is what it is.”

While the vast majority of comments are probing Bella’s caption, there’s no denying what likely drew them in to begin with. An attractive A-Lister in a daring neckline is now a guaranteed way to rake in the engagement. With frequent bikini photos, scantily-clad videos, and a penchant for provocative poses, Bella’s 19.1 million-strong following speaks for itself.

Oddly, the one person not speaking for herself here seems to be Bella.