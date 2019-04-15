What’s Going On With Scheana Shay And Adam Spott? ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Dishes On Uncomfortable Moment

Are they dating?

Scheana Shay and Adam Spott have appeared to be a couple at times but currently, they aren’t dating. Instead, they are sleeping with each other with no strings attached.

Although there is no commitment between the Vanderpump Rules star and model, who works alongside her at SUR Restaurant, the pair is quite close to one another and recently, Spott supported Shay during a visit to the doctor’s office, where they had a “little bit of a freak-out.”

“Adam came to an appointment with me and never came back. I’ve never seen him so uncomfortable,” Shay said during an April 15 interview with TooFab.

According to Shay, her rumored boyfriend went to the doctor with her on a day in which she was getting an ultrasound. And, after the nurse pulled up her uterus on the screen, she hesitated to tell Shay and Spott that she was, in fact, baby-free.

“And I’m like, ‘Is that an ovary? What is that?! What am I looking at?!’ Adam was like, ‘I’m here to support you, but I will never come back to the doctor’s office with you again,'” she continued.

Shay and Spott have been close for over a year but still, due to Spott’s fear of commitment, they have not gone ahead and given a committed relationship a chance.

Prior to striking up a physical relationship with Spott, Shay was involved in a committed relationship with actor Robert Parks-Valletta for six months. As fans will recall, Shay was head-over-heels in love with Parks-Valletta for a long time and expressed interest in settling down and marrying him.

While Shay seems to be interested in committing to Spott, she’s also said that she wanted to be single for a long period of time after her split from Parks-Valletta, especially due to the fact that she began dating the actor very soon after her split from ex-husband Mike Shay.

As Vanderpump Rules fans will recall, Shay was dating her former husband when the show began airing in 2013 and married him on camera. Then, just a couple of seasons later, the pair was seen divorcing amid rumors suggesting Mike had been on drugs, which he denied.

In addition to Spott, Shay was also linked to former Bachelorette contestant Robby Hayes in 2018 and was seen on a date with him during an earlier episode of Season 7.

To see more of Shay, Spott, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.