Bebe Rexha Gets Real With Fans And Tells Them She’s Bipolar

Bebe Rexha always keeps it real in interviews and via social media and today was another moment where she kept it 100.

On Twitter, she shared something to her fans she has never discussed before.

“For the longest time, I didn’t understand why I felt so sick. Why I felt lows that made me not want to leave my house or be around people and why I felt highs that wouldn’t let me sleep, wouldn’t let me stop working or creating music. Now I know why,” she started off tweeting.

“I’m bipolar and I’m not ashamed anymore. That is all. (Crying my eyes out.),” she continued.

“This next album will be favorite album ever because I’m not holding anything back. I love you all very much. And I hope you accept me as I am,” she discussed with her 1.32 million Twitter followers.

Rexha ended her series of tweets by explaining that she didn’t want anyone to feel sorry for her, but to just accept her for who she is.

She received a lot of love from her fans and followers who were really supportive of the “I Got You” hitmaker who was brave to share her story.

Recently, Bebe did an interview with Marie Claire Magazine where she opened up about her anxiety and having to deal with industry men who told her she was too old for her job which The Inquisitr reported.

The Daily Mail noted that Rexha won Country Song of the Year for her huge collaboration with Florida Georgia Line on “Meant To Be” at the iHeartRadio Music Awards last month. In February, Bebe was nominated for her first two Grammy Awards. She was up for Best New Artist and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for her collaboration with Florida Georgia Line on “Meant To Be.” Yesterday, she took to Twitter to announce her collaboration with them also earned her two Billboard Music Awards for Top Radio Song and Top Country Song. In 2018, she won Best New Artist at the Radio Disney Music Awards.

In the Music issue of Nylon Magazine this month, she opened up about dating people based on their energy and not their gender. The Inquisitr unfolded her saying she thinks she scares people and her talking about her freedom when it comes to wanting to make out with others.

Bebe’s latest single, “Last Hurrah,” has achieved over 60 million streams on Spotify and over 40 million views on her YouTube page for its official music video.

On Instagram, Bebe Rexha has over 8 million followers where she gives her fans an insight into her world.