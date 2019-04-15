Why Did Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Visit A Couple’s Counselor Before Their Wedding Date?

Find out why they went to counseling before getting hitched.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright sought the help of a couple’s counselor during filming on Vanderpump Rules Season 7, and during an interview on Bravo Pregame, they explained why.

Speaking to host Daryn Carp, Taylor and Cartwright said that while they have experienced some traumatic events in the past, their decision to go to a counselor ahead of their June wedding date was all about their future, not their past.

“We were in a really good place but we just wanted to make sure, for me, I wanted to make sure that we had advice and guidance going into our marriage. And seeing guidelines and different things we can use for our marriage just to make sure that we stayed in this place and don’t go backwards again,” Cartwright explained.

“It wasn’t more about our past it was more about just planning for our future,” added Taylor.

Taylor and Cartwright have been dating for the past four seasons of Vanderpump Rules, and during the premiere episode of Season 7, Taylor was seen getting down on one knee at Neptune’s Net restaurant in Malibu, California, where he asked Cartwright to marry him. Since then, the couple has been planning for their big day on the show, and soon, fans are expected to see their engagement party air on the series.

Taylor and Cartwright are set to wed in Kentucky at the end of June, and when they do, Bravo TV cameras will likely be in tow to capture their special day for an episode of the eighth season of the series.

While Vanderpump Rules has not yet been confirmed for an eighth season, the ratings have been high over the past several years and there’s no reason to believe the show would be canceled after Season 7. Plus, with all of the exciting events coming up for the cast, including Taylor and Cartwright’s wedding, Lala Kent’s wedding planning, and Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix’s move into their new home, Bravo TV will surely want the series to continue.

As fans have likely heard, Kent and her fiance, Randall Emmett, became engaged just months after Taylor and Cartwright’s engagement, but when it comes to their special moment, Emmett’s proposal will not air on the show and their wedding will also not be included.

To see more of Taylor, Cartwright, and their co-stars, don’t miss tonight’s new episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 7, which airs at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.