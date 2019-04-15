Brooke Burke Goes Bottomless For Racy Instagram Pic Showcasing Her Chiseled Physique

Brooke Burke is still stunning at 47, and she’s showing the world with a racy Instagram snap showing off nearly everything.

The actress and model took to the social media site on Monday to show off a picture of herself wearing nothing but a small cropped sweatshirt to stay covered. As The Daily Mail noted, Brooke told followers that it took a bit of courage to bare herself so much, but wanted to be vulnerable for her fans.

“Going for it,” she wrote in the picture’s caption.

“It took me a bit to get the courage to post. This female curated shoot which represents many things for me. Vulnerability, sensuality, confidence.”

The snap was a huge hit with fans, garnering tens of thousands of likes and many comments complimenting her famously fit figure.

Brooke Burke is no stranger to sharing her fitness journey with fans, often using her social media to give a glimpse of the intensive workouts she undergoes to keep so fit. Brooke is even helping her followers in their own fitness plans, with a fitness company called Brooke Burke Body that offers subscription plans for workouts that she leads.

The company’s idea is to help make small changes at any point in their fitness journey, allowing people to get fit without having to go to the gym.

Burke has long been an advocate of healthy living, telling Shape magazine that it takes a lot of work to stay on top of her busy schedule as an actress and a mom — and always make sure to pencil in her workouts so she knows there’s time for them.

When she does have time, Brooke tries to be as efficient as possible.

“I get on the treadmill, put it at a 15 percent incline and walk at about 3.5 miles per hour,” she says.

“I’m also crazy about Pilates Plus, which I do three times a week. The class is 55 minutes, head to toe. In that short amount of time, I’ve done everything I need to do. And for a working mom, what could be better?”

The results certainly show, with Brooke’s social media showing off how amazing she still looks at 47. She also offers plenty of encouragement for followers who are using her to motivate their own fitness plans.

Fans who want to see more pictures of Brooke Burke, including the racy nearly-nude snap she shared on Monday, can find it all at her Instagram page.