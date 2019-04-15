Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Lola Gives Kyle An Ultimatum

New spoilers for The Young and the Restless reveal that Lola gives Kyle an ultimatum about their relationship.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) finds himself stuck when it comes to Summer (Hunter King). He promised Lola (Sasha Calle) that he’d end things with Summer, and yet Kyle hasn’t been able to extract himself from his marriage. When Kyle goes to see Lola at Society, he admits that he hasn’t been able to tell Summer he wants to be with Lola instead of being married.

Lola instantly jumps to the worst case scenario. She believes that Kyle hasn’t dumped his wife because he’s still in love with Summer. Kyle insists that’s not it at all, though. Eventually, he’s able to convince Lola that the only reason he hasn’t ended things with Summer is out of a fear that she’ll seek revenge. After all, Summer is Phyllis’ (Gina Tognoni) daughter and Victor’s (Eric Braeden) granddaughter. She’s learned from some of the all-time best revenge seekers.

Appeased, Lola still has one request for Kyle. Until he can break things off with Summer, Lola asks Kyle not to sleep with Summer again, according to She Knows Soaps. Several times since they said “I do,” Kyle has gone to bed with his wife, and Lola has had enough especially since Kyle professes to love her and want to be with her. Kyle readily agrees, but he may not be able to keep the secret so easily.

Today on #YR, Kyle and Lola play with fire. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/AfA8k9xpkm pic.twitter.com/V6s6agjD0N — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 11, 2019

For months, Kyle wanted to move things further physically with Lola, but she desired to save herself for somebody special. However, now that Kyle traded marriage with Summer for a piece of Summer’s liver to save Lola’s life, she’s suddenly ready to commit herself physically to Kyle. That presents the younger Abbott with a problem especially since things are so tricky with Summer and the one year of marriage he promised her.

Instead of telling Summer he wants to be with Lola, Kyle tells his wife about Phyllis’ attempts to blackmail him and Jack (Peter Bergman) with photos of Kyle and Lola making out. Summer is incensed, and she vows that nobody, including her mother, will come between them. Her declaration seems like it has a double meaning, though, because Summer obviously means she won’t allow Lola to break them up either.

The Inquisitr reported earlier that Summer actress Hunter King also knows what she wants much like her Genoa City alter ego. However, a donut for the actress is likely an easier outcome than Summer managing to hang onto Kyle until he’s madly in love with her.