Madonna Announces Comeback Single With Latin Hitmaker Maluma Titled ‘Medellin’

It’s been four years since Madonna last dropped an album, but fans don’t have to wait much longer as the Queen of Pop herself has announced she’s coming back with new material this year.

Yesterday, she uploaded a video to her official YouTube channel. In it, she reveals that her new studio album will be titled Madame X.

“Madame X is a secret agent, traveling around the world, changing identities, fighting for freedom, bringing light to dark places,” she tells the viewers as she narrates the video.

“Madame X is a dancer, a professor, a head of state, a housekeeper, an equestrian, a prisoner, a student, a mother a child, a teacher, a nun, a sinner, a saint, a whore, and a spy.”

Today, via her Instagram page, she has announced she has a new single with Latin hitmaker, Maluma. The track is titled “Medellin” and will be released for the world to hear on April 17.

The single artwork sees Madge in a bridal dress, a white hat with a veil, and leather red gloves. Maluma is wearing a red and white medieval-style suit with red sunglasses. The cover is very interesting and looks like nothing being done right now in music. The photo has achieved over 300,000 likes from excited fans within five hours.

News of Madonna working with Maluma isn’t new to everyone. Previously, he spoke to E! News and said that he had been working on new music with her. He revealed that they met at the MTV Video Music Awards and that they had been cooking up some music since then. He said he hopes she decides to release some of it in the future for the world to hear. Looks like his wish came true after all.

A release date for the new album, Madame X is yet to be revealed.

Recently, The Inquisitr reported her fans wanting her to boycott the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv next month, where she is scheduled to perform.

Madonna burst onto the music scene in 1983 with her self-titled album. Since then, she has released many iconic records that have sold in their millions — Like A Virgin, True Blue, Like A Prayer, Ray Of Light, Music, and Confessions On A Dancefloor to name a few.

Her signature singles — “Holiday,” “Like A Virgin,” “Into The Groove,” “Material Girl,” “Papa Don’t Preach,” “Vogue,” “Frozen” — have influenced generations of pop stars and entertainers. She has been nominated for 28 Grammy Awards and has taken home seven trophies.

On Instagram, Madonna has over 13.4 million followers proving she’s still relevant to this day.