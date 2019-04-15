Could ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer And Ex-Boyfriend Jason Jordan Get Back Together?

Find out what friends are saying.

Leah Messer was accused of cheating on ex-boyfriend Jason Jordan last week, but could this former couple ultimately get back together?

According to an April 15 report from Hollywood Life, Messer and Jordan aren’t on good terms now. However, when it comes to the future, there is at least a very small possibility that the couple could rekindle their year-long romance.

“Friends would be shocked if Jason and Leah got back together, but who knows what the future actually holds,” an insider said.

Messer and Jordan debuted their romance last summer while on vacation in Florida. They were joined by Messer’s three daughters, including nine-year-old twins Ali and Aleeah — who she shares with ex-husband Corey Simms — and five-year-old Adalynn, who she shares with ex-husband Jeremy Calvert.

While things seemed to be going great between Messer and Jordan on Instagram over the past several months, the Hollywood Life insider said that Jordan was actually quite insecure about his relationship with Messer. The insider claims that Jordan had some major trust issues when it came to Messer’s continued communication with Calvert. In fact, Jordan reportedly demanded that he be included in any text messages that were sent between the former couple.

“Leah realized her relationship with Jason just wasn’t healthy and is taking a break from dating and just focusing on herself and her kids. She’s very busy,” the source added.

While Messer admitted to cheating on Simms just days before they were married — and was later accused of cheating on Calvert with ex-boyfriend, Robbie Kidd — the source insisted that Messer never cheated on Jordan, despite what recent rumors have claimed.

As for the recent photos of Messer and Calvert on social media, images which were shared on both Messer and Calvert’s pages, the insider explained that Messer and Jordan had been broken up for two months when the photos were taken.

“Leah is still really good friends with Jeremy, which Jason knows. Leah finds it laughable that a picture could generate so much attention for a non-issue. They always hangout [sic] and will continue to do so as that’s what friends do,” the source explained.

In the caption of one of Calvert’s photos of himself and Messer, he told his fans and followers that his former wife had approved his outfit for the taping of the Teen Mom 2 reunion. Calvert also noted that their daughter, Adalynn, was in favor of Messer’s selection.

To see more of Messer and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2. The show airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.