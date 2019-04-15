Ocasio-Cortez Says Biden Presidential Bid Would Be Going Backward

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said on Sunday that a bid for the presidency by former Vice President Joe Biden would be going backward.

Ocasio-Cortez made the comments during an interview with the Yahoo News podcast “Skullduggery,” Fox News reported.

The congresswoman said that she would support whoever won the nomination, but added that the idea of a Biden for 2020 campaign did not “animate” her.

“I can understand why people would be excited by that, this idea that we can go back to the good old days with Obama, with Obama’s vice president. There’s an emotional element to that, but I don’t want to go back. I want to go forward.”

Ocasio-Cortez said other candidates in the running have caught her attention.

“I haven’t endorsed anybody, but I’m very supportive of Bernie,” she said.

“I also think what Elizabeth Warren has been bringing to the table is … truly remarkable, truly remarkable and transformational,” she added.

Ocasio-Cortez was an organizer for Sen. Bernie Sanders’ campaign in 2016, but she is not ready to give him her full support, either.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez isn't excited by a Biden run https://t.co/a58rqMk3JR pic.twitter.com/0EolONw6YU — New York Post (@nypost) April 15, 2019

Biden has not formally announced if he is going to throw his hat in the ring, but if does, he will be facing off with some 18 other Democrat hopefuls including New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, California Sen. Kamala Harris, former Texas representative Beto O’Rourke, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, and South Bend Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Despite the accusations of several women accusing the former vice president of inappropriate behavior, Biden leads a new poll, The New York Times reported.

The poll, conducted by Monmouth University in early April, showed Biden harnessing 27 percent of Democrat voters who are likely to attend the February Iowa caucuses. Sanders was reportedly backed by 16 percent of the potential voters, while Buttigieg found support with 9 percent of likely voters. Biden was also the best-liked among the long list of Democrat presidential hopefuls with a favorable rating of 78 percent.

Ocasio-Cortez is a rising star — especially among young voters. She has a solid fan base on social media, although she has recently admitted that she is giving up Facebook and cutting back on the time she spends on Instagram and Twitter for the sake of her health, the New York Post reported.

When asked if she had her eyes on a future run for the presidency, Ocasio-Cortez, 28, admitted she thought about it every so often, “but … this is pretty hard already.”